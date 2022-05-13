Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 13th May 2022

We are taking a quick look ahead to Friday’s footballing action by picking out our very own bet of the day, with Luton’s play-off semi-final against Huddersfield featuring in our selection.

Bet of the Day: Luton vs Huddersfield – Huddersfield to Win 2-1 @ BOOSTED 14/1 with bet365

Our bet of the day comes from the Championship, where Luton host Huddersfield for the First leg of their play-off semi-final.

The Terries travel down south having just missed out on automatic promotion, but they finished the Championship season in spectacular form, winning six out their final seven games. They enter the fixture as slight underdogs with the bookies despite finishing higher than their opponents, as well as ending the season on the strongest note possible.

Meanwhile, Luton held their own to secure the last play-off place and set up a miracle play-off chance having been in League Two five years ago. Their end of season form was rocky to say the least, falling victim to a rampant Fulham side who put seven past them.

The first meeting between these two back in October finished in a goalless stalemate, before Huddersfield claimed a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture despite Luton controlling much of the game.

However, for our bet of the day, we are predicting Huddersfield to claim a crucial first leg victory at Kenilworth Road. In their spectacular run-in, they scored two goals or more in their final six games, while Luton scored exactly one goal in five of their last seven.

That’s why we’re predicting a narrow 2-1 victory for the away side on Friday for our bet of the day selection.

