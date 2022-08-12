Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 12th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the Championship between Watford and Burnley.

Bet of the Day: Watford vs Burnley – Ismaila Sarr to Score @ 3/1 with bet365

Friday’s Bet of the Day: Watford vs Burnley

Watford and Burnley meet tonight, live on Sky Sports, with both teams looking to get off well to make an instant return to the Premier League.

Watford’s front three have looked a threat in their opening two games. Ismaila Sarr is accompanied by Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro in attack. It’s an attack that’s good enough to be a comfortable Premier League side’s attack. Credit has to got Watford for keeping hold of these three.

On Monday night, Watford drew 1-1 with West Brom. Sarr was the main talking point in that game, scoring a half-way line goal in the first half but missing a penalty in the second half.

Sarr will be keen for a repeat of his goal on Monday oppose to a repeat of the penalty miss. We’re backing the young man to score tonight for Watford.

Bet of the Day: Watford vs Burnley – Ismaila Sarr to Score @ 3/1 with bet365