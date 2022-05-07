Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Saturday 7th May 2022

After a turbulent few days in midweek European competition, we’re looking ahead to the return of domestic football by picking out our bet of the day for Saturday.

Bet of the Day: Liverpool vs Tottenham: 3-1 Liverpool BOOSTED to 12/1 with bet365

Our bet of the day selection goes for Liverpool to beat Tottenham by three goals to one, which has a boosted price of 12/1 on bet365.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are peering over the edge at a historic quadruple after gaining safe passage to the Champions League final in midweek against Villarreal, albeit after a first half scare from the Spaniards.

The race for the Premier League title may be their toughest stumbling block however, with Manchester City now fully focused on winning the league having crashed out to Real Madrid in Europe.

The Reds sit just one point off Manchester City with four games to go, and it couldn’t be closer. It could be argued that Pep Guardiola’s side have a slightly easier run-in, but these two sides are capable of beating anyone and it should be an enthralling few games to see who clinches the title.

For our selection, we are predicting Liverpool to win for the fourth consecutive game by claiming an easy victory over Spurs. While Antonio Conte will know his side can not afford to lose if they are to keep within distance of fourth-placed Arsenal, getting a result at Anfield at this current moment is a near-impossible task.

Despite this, we can see Tottenham giving Liverpool enough of a scare to force them into pushing for a victory in what should be an entertaining match up between two attack-minded teams.

