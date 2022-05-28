Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Saturday 28th May 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will lock horns once again in the Champions League final on Saturday in Paris in a rematch of 2018’s final in Kyiv. For our bet of the day, we’ve picked out an 11/1 selection ahead of kick-off at the Stade de France.

Bet of the Day: Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Real Madrid to win 2-1 @ 11/1 with bet365

Saturday’s bet of the day comes straight from the Stade de France in the capital city of Paris, where two of football’s juggernauts Liverpool and Real Madrid will battle it out to become the champions of Europe.

The pair met in the final in Kyiv in 2018, when Loris Karius’ howlers gifted Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale two free goals on Madrid’s way to a 3-1 win and a record 13th Champions League trophy.

Following heartbreak on the final day of the Premier League season to end the Reds’ hopes of a first ever quadruple in British footballing history, Jurgen Klopp’s side can still complete a treble on Saturday alongside the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Liverpool have had a significantly easier ride to Paris than Madrid however – facing Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in their path compared to Carlo Ancelotti sending PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City home with their bags packing.

The Reds are currently floating around a price of evens at the bookies with Madrid at 5/2, which we think is a great price for Los Blancos. Our tip for Saturday’s final is a 2-1 victory for the La Liga champions and a 14th European cup.

