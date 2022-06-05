Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Sunday 5th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday evening will see Wales and Ukraine lock horns in Cardiff for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar this winter, and we have picked out a bet of the day for the nerve-racking showdown.

Bet of the Day: Wales vs Ukraine – Wales to Win in 90 Minutes @ 17/10 with bet365

Sunday’s Bet of the Day: Wales vs Ukraine

For Sunday’s bet of the day, we’re tipping Wales to beat Ukraine in 90 minutes and advance to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – which would be their first appearance in the competition since 1958.

This is the first time the pair have met since an international friendly in 2016 when Andriy Yarmolenko’s 28th minute strike sealed a 1-0 win for Ukraine.

Across the pitch, Wales simply overbear Ukraine in terms of talent and squad depth – with Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Brennan Johnson and Kieffer Moore leading the way.

However this is not to say that Ukraine aren’t a very talented side, as they have displayed their quality during this qualifying campaign in abundance including Wednesday’s 3-1 win against Scotland to seal their place in this playoff final.

Wales have come too far to fall short at the last hurdle – and we’re tipping Rob Page’s side to mark their return to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

