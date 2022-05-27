Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 27th May 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Republic of Ireland Premier Division continues on Friday night, with action taking place across the Emerald Isle. For our bet of the day, we’ve picked out the league leaders Shamrock Rovers who take on Shelbourne in Dublin.

Bet of the Day: Shamrock Rovers vs Shelbourne – Shamrock Rovers to win 3-0 @ 13/2 with bet365

Shamrock Rovers are sitting comfortably at the top of the table and are seven points clear of Derry City in second place, whilst boasting a +19 goal difference after 18 games played.

The pair have already met in this campaign last month, when Aaron Greene’s 89th minute winner sealed the three points for Rovers. Shelbourne haven’t won against their fellow Dubliners in all competitions since the 2012 FAI Cup quarter-finals.

After a patchy start to the season, former Chelsea player Damien Duff’s side have picked up four wins in a row and are beginning to take shape within the table at sixth.

After a 13 game unbeaten run, Shamrock Rovers fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Drogheda United on Monday night and we’re tipping Stephen Bradley’s men to bounce back in typical fashion and take a routine victory on Friday.

