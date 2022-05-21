Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Saturday 21st May 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The EFL play-off finals get underway on Saturday afternoon at Wembley with League One’s Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers first up on the hallowed turf, fighting for promotion to the Championship.

Bet of the Day: Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers – Sunderland to win 2-1 @ 9/1 with bet365

Saturday’s Bet of the Day: Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers

Saturday’s bet of the day comes straight from Wembley Stadium as Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers face off in the League One playoff final, with over £1 million in prize money at stake.

Sunderland finished just a point above Wycombe in the league table and it was the Black Cats who came out on top in this season’s encounters, winning 3-1 at home in August before sharing the points in a 3-3 draw in January.

Scottish striker Ross Stewart will look to add to his ever growing tally of 25 goals for the season on Saturday, whilst Sam Vokes is expected to lead the line for Wycombe with 17 goals this campaign.

We’re tipping Sunderland to come out on top in a 2-1 win and secure their return to the Championship for the first time since 2018.

