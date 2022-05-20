Countries
Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 20th May 2022

1 day ago

Friday evening sees Torino welcome Roma to the Stadio Olimpico in the pair’s final Serie A game of the 2021/22 campaign, with the visitors needing three points to secure their spot in next season’s Europa League competition.

Bet of the Day: Torino vs Roma – Roma to win both halves @ 5/2 with bet365

Friday’s Bet of the Day: Torino vs Roma

Ahead of next Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final, Roma’s league campaign ends on Friday evening as Jose Mourinho’s side travel to Turin to face Torino.

Just in case Wednesday’s final ends in defeat, Roma will be hoping to walk away with a huge three points on Friday that would seal their spot in the Europa League for 2022/23.

In the earlier meeting between these sides this season, Tammy Abraham’s first-half strike proved to be the difference and Roma picked up a 1-0 victory.

Expect Mourinho to slightly rotate his side ahead of next week’s final and incorporate some fresh legs into the lineup, but still a strong enough side to do the job on Friday.

Tammy Abraham could be rested for the fixture who has a combined 19 goals and assists so far this season, giving an opportunity to Eldor Shomurodov and Stephen El Shaarawy to lead the line.

We’re backing Roma to come out and get the job done early on Friday whilst winning both halves, at a fantastic price of 5/2 on bet365.

Friday’s Bet of the Day: Torino vs Roma – Roma to Win Both Halves @ 5/2 with bet365

