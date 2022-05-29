Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Sunday 29th May 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday afternoon will see the richest game in world football take place at Wembley Stadium, as Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest battle it out in the Championship playoff final for a spot in the Premier League.

Bet of the Day: Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest – Nottingham Forest to win 1-0 @ 11/2 with bet365

Nottingham Forest have not played Premier League football since before the new millennium in 1999, but Steve Cooper’s side can make history on Sunday under the famous Wembley arch as they take on Huddersfield Town in the playoff final.

After defeating Sheffield United on penalties to book a date in London, Forest enter Sunday’s clash as heavy favourites at 23/20 to win with bet365.

Huddersfield saw off Luton Town in extra-time to reach the final, and just two points separated Forest and the Terriers in the final Championship table – Forest in fourth with 80 points, and Huddersfield in third with 82.

If not for Keane Lewis-Potter’s 94th minute equaliser to snatch a point for Hull City against Forest on the final day, these playoffs may have been significantly different to what we’re seeing now.

The Reds just look a stronger side than Huddersfield at this moment in time – especially with James Garner and Brennan Johnson in sync and on the same page, it allows for play to flow expertly. A huge credit to Steve Cooper for the job he’s done since his arrival at the City Ground.

With this in mind, we’re tipping a 1-0 victory for Forest on Sunday afternoon at Wembley which would mark the end of a 23 year absence from England’s top flight.

