Bet Goodwin Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Offers | £10 FA Cup Final Free Bet

How to Claim the Bet Goodwin FA Cup Final Betting Offer?

By following our three-step instruction below, your £10 free bet can redeemed in a matter of minutes.

Click here to sign up to Bet Goodwin. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of evens or greater. You’ll then get a £10 Free Bet.

Bet Goodwin FA Cup Final Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

It is always helpful to understand the terms and conditions before diving into the sportsbook, so we have listed some key points below:

No promo code required.

Bonus comes as 1 x £10 free bet.

Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and at odds of evens or higher.

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet Goodwin FA Cup Final Betting

With a potential quadruple on the line, all eyes across the globe will be glued to Saturday afternoon’s 4.45pm kick-off as Chelsea take on Liverpool for the FA Cup.

Liverpool are preferred by the bookies to take home the silverware as they did against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final just three months ago at Wembley Stadium.

This promises to be edge-of-the-seat stuff, so be sure to get signed up before kick-off to make full use of Bet Goodwin’s £10 free bet.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Promotion is available to customers who open new accounts and deposit funds using visa and Mastercard debit cards. Customers claiming this promotion will not be eligible to receive any other New Customer free bet promotion. Free bets must be used in their entirety and stakes are deducted from returns. Free bets must be used within 7 days of it being credited to your account, otherwise it will expire. Free bet cannot be redeemed for cash. This offer can not be used in conjunction with any other Betgoodwin promotion. If your free bet is subsequently voided it will be replaced within 24 hours. Cashed out bets do not count towards this offer. This offer is limited to a free bet award per person/household/IP address. Betgoodwin reserves the right to amend these rules at any time. Betgoodwin reserves the right to cancel an entry to the promotion, terminate any account and withhold any promotional benefits at any time and/ or take such other action as it deems appropriate in its absolute discretion, in particular, but without limitation in respect if we suspect a player is abusing this offer. Betgoodwin reserves the right to void any bets pre-event and return money to players account that follow a predetermined pattern of suspected bonus abuse. Betgoodwin reserves the right to withdraw or terminate this offer at any point. Betgoodwin Terms and Conditions apply.

Bet Goodwin Existing Customer Offers

Existing customers who haven’t already downloaded the app can claim a £5 free bet to be used on any market they wish. Simply deposit and bet £5 minimum and receive a free bet upon settlement of the original selection.

Bet Goodwin Review: Should You Claim the £10 Free Bet Offer?

£10 free bet – what isn’t there to love? One of the biggest matches in the footballing calendar warrants a punt of some description, with lots of value to be had in this final.

It is also worthy to note that the bonus can be used across Bet Goodwin’s sportsbook, so sign up today and explore the markets for yourself.

More FA Cup Final Betting Offers & Free Bets