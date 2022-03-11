Bet Goodwin Cheltenham offer | £10 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival is right around the corner, so bookies across the nation have begun to roll out the usual tide of bonuses and promotions to lure in hopeful bettors. Take a look at what Bet Goodwin have on offer below.
How to Claim the Bet Goodwin Cheltenham Betting Offer?
Claiming the Bet Goodwin Cheltenham betting offer is simple and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.
- Click here to sign up to Bet Goodwin
- Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport with odds of EVS or higher
- You will then receive a £10 Cheltenham Bet Credit
Bet Goodwin Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 in Bet Credits
The Bet Goodwin Cheltenham betting offer provides punters with a great chance to wager on horse racing for free at this year’s 2022 Cheltenham Festival. We’ve explained the key workings of the bonus below.
- Free £10 bet for new customers
- Qualifying bet must be EVS or greater
- Free bet credits are not withdrawable
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
If you’ve already registered and claimed the Bet Goodwin free bet, check out the rest of the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets at the link.
Bet Goodwin Cheltenham Festival Betting
From March 15th to March 18th, British & Global horse racing fans turn their attention to the Cheltenham Festival, a carnival of horse racing featuring some of the best horses and jockeys from all over the globe to compete in some of the world’s most prestigious races.
There are 28 races in total that make up the Cheltenham Festival, and each race brings with it the hope of big money wins at the track for seasoned and new bettors alike.
By signing up at Bet Goodwin, you’ll be able to get in on the action with £10 in free Bet Credits to wager on the Cheltenham race of your choice, including -of course- one of the most prestigious races in all of horse racing, the spectacular Gold Cup event, and at superb odds to boot.
Bet Goodwin Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Already got an account with Bet Goodwin and, thus, ineligible for the £10 free bet?
Don’t worry about it – the bookmaker has three other superb offers available during the Cheltenham Festival 2022 for its loyal patrons.
See below:
Bet Goodwin Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed
Bet Goodwin guarantees the best odds for every runner featured at this year’s Cheltenham Festival and in every race.
In fact, this offer is available on every UK horse and greyhound race throughout the calendar year, including Cheltenham. All you need to do is place your wager, and if the starting price is higher than the early price, Bet Goodwin will pay out at the starting price.
Key T&Cs: Bets capped at £1,000. Does not include wagers made before 07:00. Does not apply to ante-post bets, special markets, or international racing.
Bet Goodwin Nose Losers at Cheltenham – Free Bet up to £100
This offer is ideal for those among you that hate to lose by a nose because, should that happen in any UK or Irish race, including at Cheltenham, Bet Goodwin will give you back a free bet up to the value of £100.
Key t&Cs: Stake to be refunded as a free bet. The maximum free bet is £100. Wins singles or win part of each-way singles only. Excludes multiple bets such as Lucky 15s. Does not include ante-posts.
Bet Goodwin’s Free Cheltenham Bet – Money Back up to £100 if Leading & Falling at the Final Hurdle
There is no more blood-boiling moment in the world of horse racing betting than watching your horse fall at the final hurdle when it was leading a race.
Fortunately, patrons of Bet Goodwin can rest assured that should this happen, they will be rewarded with a free £100 (max) bet.
Key t&Cs: Bets capped at £1,000. Does not include wagers made before 07:00. Does not apply to ante-post bets, special markets, or international racing.
Bet Goodwin review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?
Bet Goodwin is one of the UK’s best bookmakers for horse racing and the site’s array of Cheltenham betting offers for customers both new and old helps to detail exactly why the sportsbook is so revered.
Signing up at Bet Goodwin in time for the Cheltenham Festival means that you will be given £10 in free Bet Credits to use on any race at the Festival and that you’ll be able to take advantage of the great selection of offers listed above too, such as the Nose Finish & Final Hurdle bet refunds.
Consequently, we’d absolutely implore you to sign up and bet for free on the races. Our team at Sportslens most certainly will be!
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Related Cheltenham Articles
- View the latest Champion Hurdle odds and betting
- See the latest Queen Mother Champion Chase odds here
- What do the latest Stayers Hurdle odds say for Cheltenham?
- Want to bet on Cheltenham Gold Cup odds? View the market
- Horse Racing Results
More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets