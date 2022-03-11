Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News bet goodwin cheltenham offer 10 cheltenham free bet for 2022 festival

Bet Goodwin Cheltenham offer | £10 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

Updated

6 mins ago

on

Cheltenham non runner no bet

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival is right around the corner, so bookies across the nation have begun to roll out the usual tide of bonuses and promotions to lure in hopeful bettors. Take a look at what Bet Goodwin have on offer below.

How to Claim the Bet Goodwin Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the Bet Goodwin Cheltenham betting offer is simple and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bet Goodwin
  2. Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport with odds of EVS or higher
  3. You will then receive a £10 Cheltenham Bet Credit

Bet Goodwin Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 in Bet Credits

The Bet Goodwin Cheltenham betting offer provides punters with a great chance to wager on horse racing for free at this year’s 2022 Cheltenham Festival. We’ve explained the key workings of the bonus below.

  • Free £10 bet for new customers
  • Qualifying bet must be EVS or greater
  • Free bet credits are not withdrawable
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

If you’ve already registered and claimed the Bet Goodwin free bet, check out the rest of the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets at the link.

Bet Goodwin Cheltenham Festival Betting

From March 15th to March 18th, British & Global horse racing fans turn their attention to the Cheltenham Festival, a carnival of horse racing featuring some of the best horses and jockeys from all over the globe to compete in some of the world’s most prestigious races.

There are 28 races in total that make up the Cheltenham Festival, and each race brings with it the hope of big money wins at the track for seasoned and new bettors alike.

By signing up at Bet Goodwin, you’ll be able to get in on the action with £10 in free Bet Credits to wager on the Cheltenham race of your choice, including -of course- one of the most prestigious races in all of horse racing, the spectacular Gold Cup event, and at superb odds to boot.

Bet Goodwin Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Already got an account with Bet Goodwin and, thus, ineligible for the £10 free bet?

Don’t worry about it – the bookmaker has three other superb offers available during the Cheltenham Festival 2022 for its loyal patrons.

See below:

Bet Goodwin Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed

Bet Goodwin guarantees the best odds for every runner featured at this year’s Cheltenham Festival and in every race.

In fact, this offer is available on every UK horse and greyhound race throughout the calendar year, including Cheltenham. All you need to do is place your wager, and if the starting price is higher than the early price, Bet Goodwin will pay out at the starting price.

Key T&Cs: Bets capped at £1,000. Does not include wagers made before 07:00. Does not apply to ante-post bets, special markets, or international racing.

Bet Goodwin Nose Losers at Cheltenham – Free Bet up to £100

This offer is ideal for those among you that hate to lose by a nose because, should that happen in any UK or Irish race, including at Cheltenham, Bet Goodwin will give you back a free bet up to the value of £100.

Key t&Cs: Stake to be refunded as a free bet. The maximum free bet is £100. Wins singles or win part of each-way singles only. Excludes multiple bets such as Lucky 15s. Does not include ante-posts. 

Bet Goodwin’s Free Cheltenham Bet – Money Back up to £100 if Leading & Falling at the Final Hurdle

There is no more blood-boiling moment in the world of horse racing betting than watching your horse fall at the final hurdle when it was leading a race.

Fortunately, patrons of Bet Goodwin can rest assured that should this happen, they will be rewarded with a free £100 (max) bet.

Key t&Cs: Bets capped at £1,000. Does not include wagers made before 07:00. Does not apply to ante-post bets, special markets, or international racing.

Bet Goodwin review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

Bet Goodwin is one of the UK’s best bookmakers for horse racing and the site’s array of Cheltenham betting offers for customers both new and old helps to detail exactly why the sportsbook is so revered.

Signing up at Bet Goodwin in time for the Cheltenham Festival means that you will be given £10 in free Bet Credits to use on any race at the Festival and that you’ll be able to take advantage of the great selection of offers listed above too, such as the Nose Finish & Final Hurdle bet refunds.

Consequently, we’d absolutely implore you to sign up and bet for free on the races. Our team at Sportslens most certainly will be!

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Related Cheltenham Articles

More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens