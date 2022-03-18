Bet £30 On Any Race Get A £30 Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bet

Claim Fitzdares’s exclusive Bet £30 Get £30 In Gold Cup Free Bet Offer

How to Claim the £30 Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bet

It’s really easy to claim this £30 free bet bonus, and it all start with you heading over to Fitzdares and signing up. Then, simply follow the instructions below:

Deposit and then wager £10 or more at odds of evens of higher

Wait until the initial bet has been settled

Receive a free bet worth the same as your initial bet, up to £30

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

What Race to Bet On at Cheltenham for the Gold Cup Free Bet

You can use the Fitzdares Cheltenham free bet to wager on any of the races being run on day four, including the JCB Triumph Hurdle, which kicks the day off at 1.30pm.

But who should you bet on in the JCB Triumph Hurdle? Well, before Cheltenham started, we would have said Vauban, but the rain earlier in the week could have affected its chances, as it did with several other horses throughout the festival.

Instead, everything seems to be indicating a win for Fil Dor, which has the stamina to cope with the less than ideal conditions. The price is also decent: Fitzdares are offering odds of 6/1 on a Fil Dor victory.

Cheltenham Day 4 betting tip: Fil Dor to win JCB Triumph Hurdle @ 6/1 with Fitzdares

What to Bet on with the £30 Gold Cup Free Bet?

The 2022 Gold Cup has several contenders, and tipsters disagree over who the average punter should be backing.

Many believe that last year’s winner, Minella Indo, will do it again, while others think that the race favourite, A Plus Tard, will cross the line first. Al Boum Photo and Tornado Flyer are also in with a chance.

However, our pick for the Gold Cup is Galvin, who is gaining traction with punters. He has the stamina to last and comes into the race in great form, with recent victories in several high profile meets – including a win over A Plus Tard at Leopardstown.

Cheltenham Gold Cup betting tip: Galvin to win Gold Cup @ 7/2 with Fitzdares