Bet £10 On Any Race Get A £20 Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bet

Claim Virgin Bet’s exclusive Bet £10 Get £20 In Gold Cup Free Bet Offer

How to Claim the £20 Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bet

Claiming this superb Virgin Bet free bet bonus is exceptionally easy, and it starts by signing up with them here. Then, just follow the steps below:

Deposit and wager £10 on any bet with odds of 1/2 or higher

Wait for the bet to settle

You’ll then receive 2 x £10 free bets you can use on the Gold Cup

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

What Race to Bet On at Cheltenham for the Gold Cup Free Bet

You can bet on any of the races on day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival with this free bet bonus, including the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

We think that there’s one standout ride in this race, and it’s Hillcrest. This horse comes into the race with decent form, plus the conditions should really suit. Providing he holds back and doesn’t attempt to go too quickly, he should be in the mix when the race ends.

We also love Hillcrest’s odds. He’s the favourite everywhere you look, but the odds of 9/4 being offered seem generous. However, if you want a tip for a bigger price, think about Shantreusse at 11/1 with Virgin Bet, which has been aided by the recent rain.

Cheltenham Day 4 betting tip: Hillcrest to win Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle @ 9/4 with Virgin Bet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

What to Bet on with the £20 Gold Cup Free Bet?

This year’s Gold Cup has an impressive field. Last year’s winner Minella Indo is popular with many punters, plus Al Boum Photo – winner in 2019 and 2020 – is also in the line-up. A Plus Tard is also a strong candidate to win the year’s most prestigious race.

However, our tip for the Gold Cup is Galvin, who is currently second favourite with the bookies – although he was favourite for a short time. Galvin announced himself at the Savills Chase, beating A Plus Tard in the process, and looks perfect for what should be a strongly run Gold Cup race.

Cheltenham Gold Cup betting tip: Galvin to win Gold Cup @ 7/2 with Virgin Bet