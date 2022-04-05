Bet £10 on Man City vs Atletico Madrid Get £30 Grand National Free Bets

Do you love betting on both football and horse racing? If so, you’ll find a fantastic promotion at BetUK. Just head to the site and make a qualifying £10 bet, and you’ll then grab £30 in free bets to use on the Grand National. Keep on reading to find out more about this great BetUK bonus.

How to Claim £30 Grand National Free Bets at BetUK

It really couldn’t be much simpler to claim your £30 of Grand National free bets at BetUK. Just follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Head over to BetUK using this link

Deposit and bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater

Receive 3 x £10 free bets when initial bet is settled

Grand National Betting Options

Claimed your £30 of Grand National free bets at BetUK? If so, you’ll want to know what you can spend them on. You’ll be glad to hear that there are no restrictions to what you can bet on with the free bets – no minimum odds to look for and no bet types to avoid. In fact, you don’t even have to use them on the Grand National – they can be used on all sports.

But what are some of the more popular Grand National bets? Well, in the outright market, Snow Leopardess has been the most popular with punters, and has quickly risen to become the race favourite. Other fancied horses include Delta Work, Any Second Now, Escaria Ten and Enjoy Dallen.

Many will instead choose to use their free bets on each way wagers, with BetUK paying out on the top six places at 1/5. It’s also possible to use the free bets to place forecasts, trixies and much more. The more selections you add to the bet, the higher the odds will become.