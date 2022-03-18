Bet £10 On Any Race Get A £50 Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bet

Claim bet365’s exclusive Bet £10 Get £50 In Gold Cup Free Bet Offer

How to Claim the £50 Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bet

Getting your hands on this amazing Gold Cup free bet bonus is simple, and starts with heading over to bet365 and signing up. You should then follow the steps below:

Deposit and then wager £10 or more with one at least one selection at odds of 1/5 or higher

Wait for your initial bet to settle

You’ll then receive £50 in bet credits to use throughout the sportsbook

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

What Race to Bet On at Cheltenham for the Gold Cup Free Bet

You can use your £50 free bet from bet365 to bet on any of Cheltenham’s day four races, including the County Handicap Hurdle at 2.10pm.

In this race, we’re tipping State Man to come through. In fact, this is perhaps our strongest bet of the day. He’s an inexperienced horse but the handicaps look to favour him nicely, and there’s a good reason for him being the strong favourite with the bookies.

We’re also backing State Man because we think that the odds are superb. The best deal we’ve found is with bet365, where you’ll get State Man at 27/10.

Cheltenham Day 4 betting tip: State Man each way County Handicap Hurdle @ 27/10 with bet365

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

What to Bet on with the £50 Gold Cup Free Bet?

The big race of the entire meet is the Gold Cup, and this is the race most will save their £50 free bet for. But who should you consider placing your money on?

Currently, the favourite is A Plus Tard, which has odds of 3/2 with bet365. Other strong contenders include Al Boum Photo, Minella Indo and Tornado Flyer. However, our top tip for the Gold Cup is the second favourite, Galvin, who you can currently back at 4/1 at bet365.

But why Galvin? Well, he comes into the race in strong form, winning four of his last five races, including at Leopardstown, where he beat favourite A Plus Tard in the process. He also looks to have the stamina needed to deal with what will now be a soft course.

Cheltenham Gold Cup betting tip: Galvin to win Gold Cup @ 4/1 with bet365