Home News best world cup play off betting offers scotland vs ukraine free bets

Best World Cup Play-Off Betting Offers & Scotland vs Ukraine Free Bets

Scotland Football Team credit SCOTLANDNATIONALTEAM TWITTER web

Our readers will want to take a read below – you will find some of the best betting offers around in preparation for Scotland’s crucial World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine on Wednesday night.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out our best betting sites in the UK.

888Sport Scotland vs Ukraine Betting Offer- Bet £10 get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£30 in free bets can be yours – just deposit and place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up, and £30 in free bets will be credited once the bet has settled.

Additionally, customers will receive extra £10 Casino bonus on 888Sport.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

JeffBet Scotland vs Ukraine Betting Offer – Stake £10 Receive £30 in Free Bets

JeffBet are handing new customers £30 in free bets, and it can be yours within a few minutes!

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Fitzdares Scotland vs Ukraine Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 In Free Bets

£30 in free bets are up for grabs on Fitzdares – click the link below, go through the steps and you will be credited with your Fitzdares Scotland vs Ukraine free bet for Wednesday

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet UK Scotland vs Ukraine Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet UK are allowing new users to take advantage of an eye-catching offer – simply place a £10 bet and you will receive £30 to use anywhere across their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BetStorm Offer for Scotland vs Ukraine – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

BetStorm have one of the most lucrative offers amongst UK bookmakers – if you deposit and stake a £10 qualifying selection, you will receive £30 in free bets across Bet Storm‘s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Virgin Bet Scotland vs Ukraine Offer – Bet £10 Get A £20 Free Bet

Virgin Bet‘s welcome offer makes them a fantastic bookmaker to open an account with, and ahead of Scotland’s crucial play-off with Ukraine coming up, it is a no-brainer to get registered today.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

What Can you Spend Your Scotland vs Ukraine Free Bets on?

Bookmakers are likely to be dishing out free bets and existing customers offers for users already on these platforms to maximise your profits, so keep your eyes peeled for those.

There are hundreds of markets to choose from just for this one game, and while we can’t imagine it will be a free-scoring fixture, betting on a lack of goals in the total goals markets or backing the draw seems like a sensible way to spend your bonuses.

Whatever your Scotland versus Ukraine predictions, make sure you sign up to any of the bookmakers you are yet to register with ahead of kick off on Wednesday.

Scotland vs Ukraine Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Scotland 5/4
Draw 41/20
Ukraine 47/20

 

Scotland vs Ukraine TV Coverage

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky 401, Virgin 511) and Sky Sports Football (Sky 403, Virgin 513) – Coverage gets underway from 7pm.

