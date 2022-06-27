Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News best wimbledon 2022 betting offers tennis free bets

Best Wimbledon 2022 Betting Offers & Tennis Free Bets

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Wimbledon

The highlight of the tennis calendar gets underway this week and ready for the next fortnight of action at Wimbledon we have compiled a list of the best betting offers.

Best Wimbledon Betting Offers & Free Bets

Sites Highlights Register

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets

Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Full T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

 

Who Are the Main Contenders?

Men’s Outright Odds

Player Highest Odds Bookmaker
Novak Djokovic 4/5 BetUK review
Matteo Berettini 6/1 BetUK review
Rafael Nadal 13/2 BetUK review
Hubert Hurkacz 13/1 BetUK review

Felix Auger Aliassime

 14/1 BetUK review

Carlos Alcaraz

 14/1 BetUK review

 

Inevitably, Novak Djokovic is the odds-on favourite to retain his Wimbledon title, and although he has had a mixed bag of results in 2022, the Serbian enters the tournament in fine form having clinched a 38th Masters win at the Italian Open.

Elsewhere, last week’s Queen’s winner and 2021 finalist Matteo Berettini is again a strong contender – the towering Italian is notorious for rattling through his service game and possess one of the most dangerous serves on the circuit.

Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, although still 19 and 21 respectively, have enjoyed incredibly fruitful 2022’s and are ushering in a new generation of incredibly versatile, all-round superstars.

We think Alcaraz presents superb value at 14/1, and although this will be just his second tour-level grass court appearance, the Spaniard has been irresistible on the ATP Tour despite his age.

 

Women’s Outright Odds

Player Highest Odds Bookmaker
Iga Świątek 4/5 BetUK review
Ons Jabeur 6/1 BetUK review
Pertra Kvitova 13/2 BetUK review
Cori Gauff 13/1 BetUK review

Simona Halep

 14/1 BetUK review

Beatriz Haddad Maia

 14/1 BetUK review

 

Iga Swiatek has enjoyed a fantastic 2022, and the world number one is at the forefront of the bookmakers predictions at 4/5.

The Pole recently won her second French Open in the space of two years, and will fancy her chances of clinching a first grass court win here at just 21 – certainly a generational talent to keep tabs on throughout.

Second on the list is Ons Jabeur, who was the last player to beat the Swiatek on grass. Jabeur upset this year’s favourite in a three-set slog in the round of 16 of the 2021 Wimbledon iteration, and the Tunisian is certainly in the mix this year.

American teenager Cori (better known as Coco) Gauff reached her first ever grand slam final at the French Open earlier this month. Although was defeated on the day by Swiatek, the 18-year-old has continued to impress with her power, precision and maturity.

From hard to clay to grass, Gauff can transition with relative ease and will take some beating as she starts to grow into her game.

 

888Sport Wimbledon Betting Offer- Bet £10 get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£30 in free bets can be redeemed ready for the next two weeks of tennis – just place an initial £10 bet after you’ve registered.

What’s more, customers will receive a fantastic £10 Casino bonus which can used on table games, slots and beyond on 888Sport.

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Tebwin – Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet for Wimbledon

£30 in free bets are up for grabs on Tebwin – just deposit and stake an initial £10 bet on any market to qualify.

Tebwin have a fantastic platform ready for the world’s best tennis matchups this week, so head over now to explore hundreds of markets such as individual set winners, winning margins and more

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

BetStorm Offer for Wimbledon – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

BetStorm are certainly one of the best places to try your hand at betting on the tennis this week, and it couldn’t be easier to claim their offer.

Deposit and stake a £10 bet, and you will receive £30 in betting tokens to be used across Bet Storm‘s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Fitzdares Wimbledon Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 In Free Bets

Fitzdares, although better known for horse racing, have one of the smoothest platforms on the web and are home to hundreds of Wimbledon markets including men’s, women’s and double’s action as well as individual matches.

Follow the link, register your details you will be awarded your Fitzdares free bet.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 in Wimbledon Free Bets

Betfred have you covered for the next two weeks at Wimbledon with breathtaking £60 in bonuses.

You would be hard pushed to find a better offer among UK bookmakers, so make sure you head over to Betfred to see the abundance of tennis markets if you are yet to register an account.

Betfred news default

424 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet UK Wimbledon Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet UK are offering users the chance to take advantage of a new customer offer which can be used anywhere across their site, although you will want to take advantage of their fantastic tennis offerings indulging outright markets and stage predictions.

Simply place a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in betting tokens ready for tennis’ most prestigious tournament.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Virgin Bet Wimbledon Offer – Bet £10 Get A £20 Free Bet

Virgin Bet have made it incredibly simple for users to navigate their offer – simply stake £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 in Wimbledon Free Bets

Bet £10 and you will receive £20 in free bets in preparation for what looks set to be one of the most competitive Wimbledon’s in recent memory for both the men’s and the women’s title.

Fear not if you are struggling to predict a winner, the bonus can be used across their sportsbook and on any sporting market you wish.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets for Wimbledon

William Hill are handing out an incredible exclusive £30 free bet.

William Hill’s £30 free bonus affords users an abundance of opportunities to make a profit throughout the next two weeks of tennis

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Wimbledon TV Coverage

The BBC, as always, will be covering Wimbledon live throughout the tournament, with options to explore the 18 courts on the Red Button.

More Tennis Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
17 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens