Best Wimbledon 2022 Betting Offers & Tennis Free Bets

The highlight of the tennis calendar gets underway this week and ready for the next fortnight of action at Wimbledon we have compiled a list of the best betting offers.
Best Wimbledon Betting Offers & Free Bets
Who Are the Main Contenders?
Men’s Outright Odds
|Player
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Novak Djokovic
|4/5
|Matteo Berettini
|6/1
|Rafael Nadal
|13/2
|Hubert Hurkacz
|13/1
|14/1
|14/1
Inevitably, Novak Djokovic is the odds-on favourite to retain his Wimbledon title, and although he has had a mixed bag of results in 2022, the Serbian enters the tournament in fine form having clinched a 38th Masters win at the Italian Open.
Elsewhere, last week’s Queen’s winner and 2021 finalist Matteo Berettini is again a strong contender – the towering Italian is notorious for rattling through his service game and possess one of the most dangerous serves on the circuit.
Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, although still 19 and 21 respectively, have enjoyed incredibly fruitful 2022’s and are ushering in a new generation of incredibly versatile, all-round superstars.
We think Alcaraz presents superb value at 14/1, and although this will be just his second tour-level grass court appearance, the Spaniard has been irresistible on the ATP Tour despite his age.
Women’s Outright Odds
|Player
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Iga Świątek
|4/5
|Ons Jabeur
|6/1
|Pertra Kvitova
|13/2
|Cori Gauff
|13/1
|14/1
|14/1
Iga Swiatek has enjoyed a fantastic 2022, and the world number one is at the forefront of the bookmakers predictions at 4/5.
The Pole recently won her second French Open in the space of two years, and will fancy her chances of clinching a first grass court win here at just 21 – certainly a generational talent to keep tabs on throughout.
Second on the list is Ons Jabeur, who was the last player to beat the Swiatek on grass. Jabeur upset this year’s favourite in a three-set slog in the round of 16 of the 2021 Wimbledon iteration, and the Tunisian is certainly in the mix this year.
American teenager Cori (better known as Coco) Gauff reached her first ever grand slam final at the French Open earlier this month. Although was defeated on the day by Swiatek, the 18-year-old has continued to impress with her power, precision and maturity.
From hard to clay to grass, Gauff can transition with relative ease and will take some beating as she starts to grow into her game.
Wimbledon TV Coverage
The BBC, as always, will be covering Wimbledon live throughout the tournament, with options to explore the 18 courts on the Red Button.
