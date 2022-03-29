The Valero Texas Open is almost upon us. Some of the world’s best golfers are making their way to Texas for what is the final PGA Tour event before The Masters. All eyes will be o Augusta National next week, but first it’s the turn of the Valero Texas Open here at TPC San Antonio.
Best Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Best Valero Texas Open Betting Offers & Golf Free Bets
888Sport Valero Texas Open Sign Up Offers – Bet £10 & Get a £40 Golf Free Bet + £10 Casino Bonus
Make your way to 888Sport today to claim a fantastic £40 free bet for the Valero Texas Open.
Head over to 888Sport today and you’ll be able to grab a top Valero Texas Open free bet bonus, worth an eye-catching £40.
To claim, simply sign up and deposit, before then making a £10 bet with odds of evens or higher. Your free bets worth £40 will then be credited within 24 hours, ready for you to spend on any golf markets you like! You will also receive a £10 free bet bonus to use on their Casino markets, however it expires after 7 days of original bet settlement so be quick!
How to Claim the 888Sport Valero Texas Open Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to 888Sport
- Follow the simple sign-up process
- Deposit and wager £10 at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £40 in free bets to use throughout the sportsbook and your £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet UK Valero Texas Open Sign Up Offer – Bet £10, & Get A £30 Free Golf Bet
Head on over to Bet UK and claim you £30 Valero Texas Open free bet bonus.
If you head over to Bet UK using the link above, you’ll find a superb Valero Texas Open free bet bonus waiting to be claimed.
Just make a bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1/2 and Bet UK will then give you 3 x £10 free bets to use across the various golfing markets.
How to Claim the Bet UK Valero Texas Open Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to Bet UK
- Go through the quick sign-up process
- Deposit and bet £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Receive 3 x £10 free bets and 4 x £5 free bets when initial bet is settled
Bet UK default news
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet Storm Valero Texas Open Sign Up Offer – Bet £10 & Get a £30 Golf Free Bet
Head over to Bet Storm and claim a £30 free bet to use on any golf market, including the Valero Texas Open this week.
Bet Storm is a name you can trust implicitly, and they’re offering a great Valero Texas Open free bet bonus worth £30.
To get your hands on your free bets, just place a £10 wager at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher. You will receive 1X wagering the winnings from the free bet.
How to Claim Bet Storm Valero Texas Open Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to Bet Storm
- Sign up with the sportsbook
- Deposit and bet a minimum of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher
- Receive £30 in free bets, valid for 7 days from issue
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
BoyleSports – Bet £10 & Get A £30 Valero Texas Open Free Bet
Claim your fantastic £30 free bet when you head over to BoyleSports.
BoyleSports are offering all new players the chance to earn £20 in free bets. To claim this bonus, head to BoyleSports using the link above and bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher.
What’s more, BoyleSports are also offering some of the best odds for outright and each-ways markets for the Valero Texas Open tournament this week.
How to Claim BoyleSports Valero Texas Open Sign Up Offer
- Using a mobile device, click here to go to BoyleSports
- Sign up with the site – this takes only a couple of minutes
- Make a deposit and bet £10 at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 free bet which must be used within 7 days
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Virgin Bet – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Valero Texas Open Free Bet
Grab a tasty £20 free bet bonus when you head to Virgin Bet using this link.
Virgin Bet have a fantastic welcome offer waiting for all new players signing up to their site using the above link.
The bonus is worth £20, and you can get your hands on it by placing a £10 qualifying bet anywhere in the sportsbook.
How to Claim Virgin Bet Valero Texas Open Sign Up Offer
- Click here to go to Virgin Bet
- Sign up with the site – a process that takes two minutes
- Deposit using a method other than Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard or PayPal and bet £15 at minimum odds of evens
- Receive £20 in free bets, which must be used on bets with odds of 4/5 or higher
Ts&C’s apply to all offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
The Valero Texas Open betting tips
After a great run the the semi-finals of the WGC Match Play in Austin last week, Corey Conners comes across the state of Texas to San Antonio in fine form.
The Canadian got beat by Kevin Kisner in the WGC Match Play tournament last week, but certainly had a right good go and showed everyone why he is regarded as one of the best players on tour.
His ball striking is an absolute dream, he is no doubt one of the best iron players and wedge players in the world of golf. That mixed with sneaky length and consistency off the tee makes him a formidable force in almost every tournament he plays in.
Here at SportsLens we think the TPC San Antonio course will suit his ball striking ability and straightness off the tee, which is why we are picking him as our betting tip to win the Valero Texas Open this week.
Check out our Valero Texas Open predictions and best bets here.
The Valero Texas Open betting tip: Corey Conners to win the tournament @ 18/1 with bet365
Top Tips on How To Use Your Valero Texas Open Sign Up Offers
The possibilities are endless with your Valero Texas Open free bets. Whether you are backing Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth or Jason Day, be sure to take advantage of the stupendous betting offers and free bets outlined in this article.
If you have already used all of your free bet offers on the various betting sites out there, make sure to check out the five we have outlined on this page. If you haven’t already, check out our exclusive 888Sport, Bet UK, Bet Storm, BoyleSports and Virgin Bet free bets and amazing betting offers. What are you waiting for?
Once you’ve joined with our leading bookmakers and taken advantage of their Valero Texas Open free bets, you can use this free money how you wish. Yes, some bookies will have selected terms to follow, but most will allow you to place these free bets on anything you want throughout their respective sportsbook.
This means you can enjoy the Valero Texas Open with a bundle of free cash and hopefully find a winner along the way.
More Golf Sign Up Offers for Valero Texas Open Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets