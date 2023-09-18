Want the best USA sports betting sites for NFL Monday night football odds? Good news as you’ve come to the right place and you can also claim up to $8,750 in NFL free bets ahead of tonight’s big games between the Saints @ Panthers and Browns @ Steelers.



Best USA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Monday Night Football

BetOnline – $1000 NFL free bet with leading USA sports betting site for NFL Monday Everygame – $500 sports betting site offer for Monday night football Bovada – Crypto and USD offered with leading NFL US sports betting site BetNow – NFL sports betting site with $1000 in free bets to claim MyBookie – Top pick for NFL Monday night betting, plus 50% reload bonus BetUS – Huge $2500 sign-up offer with this leading USA sports betting site Sportsbetting.ag – 2 x $500 NFL free bets on opening deposits JazzSports – Extra NFL free bets for existing users for Monday night football

Bet In ANY US State With The Best USA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Monday Night Football

More great news – when joining up with the best USA sports betting sites for NFL Monday night football betting is they also allow you to place bets in ANY US State – so, if you live (or are betting) in a current banned betting area, this is okay.

Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Bets

Latest US Sports Betting Update

Betting on the NFL within the USA can often have a few hurdles to overcome.

This can often be down to where you live or are trying to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

However, there is a way around this as we’ve researched the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of today’s Monday night football.



Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like California or Texas you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We’ve researched the overall betting experience and found the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to fast, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on the Monday night football – with the Saints playing the Panthers and the Browns facing the Steelers.

NFL Monday Night Football Betting Options

The Saints make travel to the Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers tonight in their 58th clash.

Last week New Orleans saw off the Titans in a close run game, while the Panthers lost to the Falcons.

It’s a close-run thing in the series for today’s matchup though, with the Saints edging it only 29-28, but it’s worth noting the Panthers have won their last two vs the Saints at home.

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints -165 Carolina Panthers +145

The last ‘week 2’ NFL game is between the Browns and the Steelers at the Heinz Field Stadium.

This will be the 144th time the sides have played and it’s the Steelers that have the series bragging rights 80-62.

The Steelers have also lost just one of their last 20 games vs the Browns in front of their home fans.

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns -133 Pittsburgh Steelers +113

Note: Odds are subject to change.

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

Below are the latest NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

