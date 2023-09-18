American Football

Best USA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Monday Night Football

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame

Want the best USA sports betting sites for NFL Monday night football odds? Good news as you’ve come to the right place and you can also claim up to $8,750 in NFL free bets ahead of tonight’s big games between the Saints @ Panthers and Browns @ Steelers.

Best USA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Monday Night Football

50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  1. BetOnline – $1000 NFL free bet with leading USA sports betting site for NFL Monday
  2. Everygame – $500 sports betting site offer for Monday night football
  3. Bovada – Crypto and USD offered with leading NFL US sports betting site
  4. BetNow – NFL sports betting site with $1000 in free bets to claim
  5. MyBookie – Top pick for NFL Monday night betting, plus 50% reload bonus
  6. BetUS – Huge $2500 sign-up offer with this leading USA sports betting site
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – 2 x $500 NFL free bets on opening deposits
  8. JazzSports – Extra NFL free bets for existing users for Monday night football

Bet In ANY US State With The Best USA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Monday Night Football

More great news – when joining up with the best USA sports betting sites for NFL Monday night football betting is they also allow you to place bets in ANY US State – so, if you live (or are betting) in a current banned betting area, this is okay.

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Times, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

Latest US Sports Betting Update

Betting on the NFL within the USA can often have a few hurdles to overcome.

This can often be down to where you live or are trying to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

However, there is a way around this as we’ve researched the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of today’s Monday night football.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like California or Texas you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We’ve researched the overall betting experience and found the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to fast, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on the Monday night football – with the Saints playing the Panthers and the Browns facing the Steelers.

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Public Betting And Emerging Trends: 93% Fancy Chiefs To Cover Spread

NFL Monday Night Football Betting Options

The Saints make travel to the Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers tonight in their 58th clash.

Last week New Orleans saw off the Titans in a close run game, while the Panthers lost to the Falcons.

It’s a close-run thing in the series for today’s matchup though, with the Saints edging it only 29-28, but it’s worth noting the Panthers have won their last two vs the Saints at home.

Bet Money Line Play

New Orleans Saints

 -165 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

 +145 betonline ag

The last ‘week 2’ NFL game is between the Browns and the Steelers at the Heinz Field Stadium.

This will be the 144th time the sides have played and it’s the Steelers that have the series bragging rights 80-62.

The Steelers have also lost just one of their last 20 games vs the Browns in front of their home fans.

Bet Money Line Play

Cleveland Browns

 -133 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

 +113 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change.

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

Below are the latest NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

Other Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Bengals vs Ravens pic
American Football

LATEST NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets for Sunday’s Ravens vs. Bengals game via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 15 2023
BetOnline perfect parlay
American Football
How To Play BetOnline’s Perfect Parlay – Predict All 16 NFL Results And Win $250,000
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 14 2023

Here is everything you need to know about BetOnline’s new game Perfect Parlay, that can see football fans win a grand prize of $250,000 when predicting this week’s NFL results….

Jalen Hurts Eagles pic
American Football
Best NFL Promos & Bonuses – NFL Betting Offers For Eagles vs Vikings
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 13 2023

Get the best NFL promos & bonuses today by taking advantage of up to £8,750 in NFL betting offer for Eagles vs Vikings as the 2023/24 football action moves into…

skysports josh allen buffalo bills 5231248
American Football
How To Bet On New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills Player Props In New York – NY Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 11 2023
Jaxson Smith0Njigba Seahawks pic
American Football
Seahawks vs Rams Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 10 2023
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 9
American Football
Bovada NFL Betting Offer: Get $750 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 10 2023
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Florida
American Football
MyBookie NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 10 2023
Arrow to top