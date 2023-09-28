Golf

Best USA Offshore Sportsbooks For Ryder Cup Betting: Claim $8,750 Golf Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses
Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses

We’ve hunted down the best USA offshore sportsbooks for Ryder Cup betting that will not only allow you to bet on golf in ANY US State, but there is also over $8,000 in free bets to claim along the way. Let’s explain more.

Best USA Offshore Sportsbooks For Ryder Cup Betting

50% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For Ryder Cup 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  1. BetOnline – Top offshore sportsbook for golf betting with $1000 free bet
  2. Everygame – $500 welcome offer for Ryder Cup betting
  3. BetNow – $1000 golf free bets offer to use on 2023 Ryder Cup
  4. Bovada – Crypto and USD supported offshore sportsbook for golf betting
  5. MyBookie – 50% reload bonus with $1000 joining offer
  6. BetUS – Big hitting $2500 sign-up offer to use for 2023 Ryder Cup betting
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – $500 golf free bets with leading offshore sportsbook
  8. JazzSports – Golf free bets for ongoing players and 200% welcome bonus

You Can Bet In ANY US State With The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For Ryder Cup Betting

Open accounts with the best offshore sportsbooks for Ryder Cup betting this week and they will also allow you to bet in ANY US State, so it doesn’t matter if you live in a current banned betting region like Texas or California – these top golf betting sites for Ryder Cup betting will let you ‘tee-off’ and bet on all their markets.

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your 2023 Ryder Cup bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

RELATED: Ryder Cup Winning Correct Score That Has A HUGE 33% Strike-Rate

US Sports Betting Update For 2023 Ryder Cup Golf Betting

Golf betting fans will be licking their lips this week as after a two-year wait it’s the return of the Ryder Cup.

The event will take place in European soil this time, with the three-day competition being staged at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

The action tees-off on Friday 29 Sept and will run through to the climax on Sunday Oct 1, with the 12 singles matches.

However, betting on the Ryder Cup in the USA is not always as easy as it might sound. This can often be due to where you live or are trying to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

But the GREAT NEWS is by using the trusted and fully regulated offshore sportsbooks for Ryder Cup betting listed on this page – YOU CAN PLACE YOUR GOLF BETS.

Bet On The 2023 Ryder Cup In ANY US State

The 8 top US betting sites above are based offshore, so they don’t have to comply to the various banned betting state rules that are in place in some regions – meaning you can bet on this week’s 2023 Ryder Cup in ANY US State.

So, it really doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Florida or Texas as you can join one of the featured offshore Ryder Cup betting sites here and wager away.

There are also some very lucrative free bets to get hold of when joining our recommended golf betting sites below – $8,750, which you could use to bet on the Ryder Cup this week.

Once joined and having claimed your golf free bets, there are also many ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you topped up with offers way after sign-up.

The final icing on the cake is the no-stress sign up process – with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions – meaning you can create an account with just a few basic personal details and be betting on the Ryder Cup within minutes.

RELATED: 2023 Ryder Cup Dates, Schedule, Tee Times & Teams: All You Need To Know About The 44th Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup Betting Options With Best Offshore Sportsbooks For Golf

This week’s 44th edition of the Ryder Cup will be played in Europe, with the sides alternating the hosting duties.

In 2021 the USA put up a dominate display to win 19-9 at Whistling Straits, which was one of the biggest winning margins in recent Ryder Cup history.

This year the US team will be captained by the 2007 Masters winner Zach Johnson, while the European side will have the former world number one Luke Donald steering the ship.

It’s a tight-run thing in the Ryder Cup betting market with the best US offshore sportsbooks (see betting below) – so where is your money going?

The key stat – despite the huge US win last time in 2021 – is that Europe haven’t lost the Ryder Cup on their home soil since 1993. They’ve won the last 6 played in front of their home fans, so can the US team, that includes the likes of Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler break the 30-year hoodoo of Ryder Cup losses away from America?

Bet – To Win The Ryder Cup Money Line Play

USA

 +115 betonline ag

TIE

 +1100 betonline ag

EUROPE

 +100 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses
Golf

LATEST How to Bet On Ryder Cup in ANY US State – Top 8 US Sports Betting Sites For Golf

Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
canada gold flag
Golf
How to Bet On Ryder Cup In Canada – Top 5 CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

Place a bet on Ryder Cup in Canda by joining up with the top 5 CA sports betting sites showcased below that will also allow you to bet at this…

golf free bets
Golf
Best Sports Betting Site Promo Codes For Ryder Cup Free Bets: Get $4,250 For Golf Betting This Weekend
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h

We have put together a guide with the best Ryder Cup promo codes for golf betting this weekend, ahead of the action in Rome as the USA prepare for battle…

Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses
Golf
Best USA Offshore Sportsbooks For Ryder Cup Betting: Claim $8,750 Golf Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses
Golf
Best USA Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses – Claim $8,750 In Golf Free Bet Bonuses
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas - 2023 Ryder Cup Pairings - Golf
Golf
2023 Ryder Cup Day 1 Betting Markets: Overall, Foursomes & Fourball Winner Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
golf crypto betting
Golf
Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites In The USA For Ryder Cup Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Arrow to top