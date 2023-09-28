Best USA Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Offers

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with an intriguing Thursday Night Football clash in Wisconsin. We are on hand to show you how to unlock thousands of dollars with of free bets with the best Thursday Night Football betting offers



Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Offers – Week 4

List Of The Best USA Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Thursday Night Football

The eight sportsbooks listed below have been carefully hand-picked by our betting team ahead of NFL Thursday. Based on their generosity of welcome offers, NFL market coverage and customer care, they are the best offshore options for US bettors.

BetOnline – Get up to $1000 in NFL free bets for Packers vs Lions Everygame – $500 Welcome bonus for Thursday Night Football BetNow – NFL specialists with $1000 in free bets to claim for Thursday Night Football Bovada – Wide range of deposit methods ready for Packers vs Lions MyBookie – Popular amongst NFL bettors with a 50% reload bonus BetUS – Generous $2500 welcome offer to claim for Thursday night Sportsbetting.ag – 2 x $500 NFL free bets for Packers vs Lions JazzSports – Live streaming capabilities for NFL Thursday Night Football

How To Sign Up To Offshore Sportsbooks In The USA

Using our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL , customers will not only be able to access wide-reaching football markets, but they will also be able to wager from ANY US state, meaning those residing in a restricted region can still bet on Thursday Night Football.

Deposit up to $2000 Unlock the Thursday Night Football betting offer of up to $1000 Place your NFL Thursday Night Football wagers

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Although online sports betting is legal is across large parts of the USA, there are still some states where bettors are restricted.

The offshore sportsbooks featured in this guide are the perfect remedy for this problem, as they allow users to wager from ANYWHERE in the USA, no matter which state they reside in.

This also makes it handy for those who travel a lot, but want to keep tabs on the action with Week 4 beginning this evening with the latest instalment of Thursday Night Football.

Aside from unrestricted betting, these operators also come equipped with a set of unique benefits such as improved odds, exclusive marks, no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks as well as niche payment options.

Each of the sportsbooks listed also come equipped with Thursday Night Football betting offers to use tonight, so make sure you get signed up ahead of kick-off in Wisconsin.

NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Options – Packers vs Lions

NFL Thursday Night Football pits two teams together who have identical records after three games, with both of their solitary defeats coming in Week 2.

Detroit Lions are ever so slightly favored in the markets, although the marginal -1.5 spread in testament to how close this game is excepted to be, particularly with Green Bay now starting to click with Jarod Love finding his feet in the hole.

Love will have his work cut out against a Lions defense that limited the Falcons to just 44 yards on the ground in Week 3. If you are predicting a big display from the Packers QB, or perhaps from Jarod Goff at the other end, player prop bets are a popular betting option.

You can also sink your teeth into traditional options such as moneyline winners, over/under spreads, as well as game props such as the half-time winner.

Packers Vs Lions Odds

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers +105 | Detroit Lions -125

Spread: Packers +1.5 @ -110 | Lions -1.5 @ -110

Total Points Spread: Over 45 @ -110 | Under 45 @ -105

