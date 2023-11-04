We’ve got five of the best US racebooks for Breeders’ Cup free bets that have up to $4,250 in betting offers – which you can use for the horse racing at Santa Anita this week.
You can also use these US racebooks to place bets ANY US STATE as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow any set gambling restrictions that might be in place.
Best US Racebooks For Breeders’ Cup Free Bets
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$500 In Free Bets Available Today
Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Our Breeders’ Cup US racebook free bets have up to $4,250 in betting offers and are all based offshore so you can place bets on horse racing in ANY US state or region. There are also no KYC checks on joining and all personal details on sign-up are stored 100% securely.
- BetOnline – $1000 free bet for horse racing
- Everygame – $500 betting offer for horse racing
- Bovada – $750 welcome offer for horse racing
- BetNow – $1000 bonus promo for horse racing
- MyBookie – $1000 sign-up offer for horse racing
Breeders’ Cup Free Bets: Place Bets On Horse Racing In ANY US State
After joining the best US racebooks featured on this page this will now also give you the green light to bet in ANY US State.
This is because these horse racing betting sites are based offshore and don’t have to follow the state gambling laws. Therefore, you can bet legally on horse racing in any area – including states like Texas, Florida and California that have restrictions in place.
With no KYC checks and your personal sign-up details stored 100% safely and securely, then joining is also very simple.
How To Bet On The Breeders’ Cup In USA
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your Breeders’ Cup wagers
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
Breeders’ Cup Gambling Options in US with our Recommended US Racebooks
Santa Anita is the host track at the Breeders’ Cup this year and it will be the eleventh time they’ve staged the horse racing world championships.
The Breeders’ Cup races are spread over two days (Friday and Saturday) with horses from Europe and around the world joining the leading US equine stars for 14 events.
See the latest Breeders’ Cup favorites for each race here and we’ve also listed the key trends for the Mile, Turf and Classic which you can use to find the best profiles of past winners.
Plenty to look forward to with the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday the main event – a prize the Bob Baffert barn have won four times since 2014 and has a chance of adding to that with Arabian Knight. You can get all the Baffert Breeders’ Cup runners here.
Breeders’ Cup 2023 Info
📅Date: 3-4 November, 2023 (Fri/Sat)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita, California
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds (Breeders’ Cup Classic): Arcangelo 3/1 | Arabian Knight 10/3 | White Abarrio 5/1
How To Get Your Breeders’ Cup Free Bets In USA
Horse racing bettors will be able to claim $1,000+ in free bets when they join and bet on the Breeders’ Cup with our US racebooks on this page. It is quick and easy and all you have to do is follow the steps below.
- Select your offers from our comprehensive list below
- Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
- Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details
- Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
- Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Breeders’ Cup betting
1. BetOnline: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000)
Head over to BetOnline ahead of the Breeders’ Cup and you’ll also get a 50% deposit bonus on your first outlay – up to $1000.
This means, if you deposit $2000, you will get their full $1000 welcome offer. But smaller outlays also qualify for the free bets – even a $100 deposit will get you $50.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
2. Everygame: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500)
Everygame have the 2023 Breeders’ Cup races on their site, and you can start with them with a $500 free bet with their 100% deposit bonus.
To get the full welcome offer for horse racing, just deposit $500. Then once joined there are many existing customer offers and free bets to look out for and they will even pay you for any pals you get to open an account.
|1.
|
100% Up to $500 For New Customers
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
3. Bovada: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750)
Bovada are a top US racebook and have ALL the Breeders’ Cup 2023 races priced up on their site. You can see many Breeders’ Cup specials at Bovada too – like matched bets on the main races, and there is also a new Saturday Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 bet this year.
There is a $750 free bet offer to get you going, with their 75% welcome deposit bonus, so to max-out you will need to deposit $1000.
But even a $100 first deposit gets you a nice $75 free bet for the Breeders’ Cup.
|1.
|
$750 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
4. BetNow: 100% Deposit (Up to $1000)
Join BetNow ahead of the Breeders’ Cup with a $1000 welcome offer for horse racing. There is a 100% deposit bonus for new players to take advantage of and with competitive horse racing odds and all the Santa Anita races this weekend covered at BetNow – online or via their mobile horse racing betting app.
BetNow also have a 10% rebate on horse racing on any weekly net losses – paid automatically on Mondays.
|1.
|
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
5. MyBookie: 50% Deposit Offer (Up To $1000)
Join the MyBookie racebook for 2023 Breeders’ Cup betting and you can load up with up to $1000 in free bets with their 50% deposit offer.
There are also many existing customer promos at MyBookie – including a 8% horse rebate, a 50% sports reload and a 200% referral bonus for any people you get to join.
|1.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting Odds
- Arabian Knight +300
- White Abarrio +400
- Ushba Tesoro +400
- Saudi Crown +800
- Bright Future +800
- Derma Sotogake +1200
- Proxy +1400
- Zandon +1400
- Senor Buscador +2500
- Clapton +2500
- Dreamlike +3000
- Missed The Cut +5000
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer
Note: Odds are subject to change