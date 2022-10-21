Best UFC Betting Sites & MMA Sportsbooks For Oliveira vs Makhachev UFC 280 Fight Card

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The stage is set at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for UFC 280, and with 12 fights on the card including the highly anticipated lightweight title bout between Oliveira and Makhachev. Ready for Saturday, take a look at our comprehensive guide to the best UFC betting sites with up to $4000 in free bets up for grabs.

Best UFC Betting Sites for UFC 280

1. $1000 Welcome Offer Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply Claim Offer 2. $750 In Free Bet Welcome Offer Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply Claim Offer 3. $750 Welcome Bonus Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply Claim Offer

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev Betting Preview

Leading the card at UFC 280, this long-awaited bout has finally materialised and the lightweight title will be on the line as two of the UCF’s most dynamic and hard hitting fighters meet in the octagon.

Charles Oliveira enters as the slight underdog, although there is plenty of value if you were to back the Brazilian. His fluid striking and impeccable ability on the ground has seen him clock up an 11-game winning streak heading into this one, and though he was stripped of the title for being half a pound light in May, he has claimed some huge scalps throughout his UFC career.

In the other corner, Islam Makhachev is a formidable opponent and the man hailing from Degastan will be aiming to pull his opponent to the canvas – his iron-clap grapples and death grips are nigh-impossible to overturn making him a highly technical, and dangeorous fighter.

Is it Saturday yet?

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev Odds

UFC Betting Sites & MMA Sportsbooks For Oliveira vs Makhachev UFC 280

BetOnline – $1,000 Free Bet & Extensive Sportsbook

BetOnline’s leading offer allowes new customers to explore a vast and all-encompassing sportsbook boosting over 20 different categories. They will award a 50% match deposit up to $1000, meaning there is opportunity in abundance to make a profit across the 12 fights on Saturday night.

They are also home to an extensive MMA offering, with featured markets including method go victory, round betting and points spreads among others.

Register With BetOnline Ahead of Saturday

Deposit using promo code INSIDERS The 50% match bonus and up $1,000 is available to use as you wish. Find the MMA button to bring up UFC 280 markets.

Everygame – $750 Welcome Offer

Operating since 1983, Everygame have morphed from a physical bookmaker and are now one of the longest serving virtual platforms on the web having started out in 2000.

Home to a host of American and European categories, prospective customers will be able to explore this to the fullest with superb $750 welcome offer just in time for UFC 280.

Register with EveryGame in a matter of clicks 100% Up to $250 bonus – receive up to $250 on first three deposits which totals $750 in bonuses! Find your winning selection!

MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit Up To $1000

MyBookie are allowing new customers to double up on their first deposit, meaning they can claim up to $1000 in free bets ready for NFC 280.

Along with the main offer comes a $10 chip for their virtual casino, allow you to try your hand at a host of table games, slots, live poker and more.

Join MyBookie Today

Deposit using code INSIDERS Double the initial deposit up to $1000 and receive an extra $10 casino chip.

Bovada – Live Streaming Capabilities

Bovada are a perfect choice for those who like to keep one eye on the live markets, and one eye on the fight. By wagering on a selected UFC market, users can watch the fight live while exploring the latest odds as it unfolds.

Better yet, their superb welcome offer includes a 75% bonus on a customer’s initial deposit up to $1000.