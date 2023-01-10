Best Texas Sports Betting Sites To Bet On KSI vs Faze Temperrr | Texas Sportsbooks For Boxing

Betting on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight this Saturday night from the OVO Arena Wembley, London, England couldn’t be easier. If you reside in the state of Texas and want to bet on this huge fight, then read on and check out the best Texas Sports Betting Sites available on this page.

In Texas, these sports betting options are either betting with Crypto Sportsbooks or else Offshore Sportsbooks. Both have their advantages of course, but crypto sportsbooks seem to be the preferred choice for most bettors due to the fact that there are no KYC checks. This also means you don’t need to provide any personal banking information when signing up as well as totally anonymous transactions via cryptocurrencies.

Our preference here is to use LuckyBlock Sportsbook, who will allow Texas players to sign-up using a VPN and then deposit via one of 8 cryptocurrencies. These include the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano and Dogecoin amongst others.

If, however, you don’t use cryptocurrencies then there are options with offshore sportsbooks too. BetOnline are the pick of the bunch when it comes to offshore sportsbooks of those available to Texans.

How To Bet On KSI vs Faze Temperrr In Texas

KSI vs Faze Temperrr goes down at the OVO Arena Wembley, London, England on Saturday night

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2,000 then you will receive the maximum $1,000 free bet.

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Preview

KSI is back in action this weekend in his next Misfits x DAZN Series fight against fellow YouTuber, Faze Temperrr.

The British YouTuber, turned musician, turned boxer was last in action on 27th August. That night, KSI made history by fighting not once, but twice in one night against two different opponents. The 29-year-old defeated Swarmz first via second round knockout, before beating Luis Alcaraz Pineda, who is a legitimate professional boxer, by KO in the third round of their fight.

KSI is riding the crest of a wave right now and is eager to get back in action this weekend against his Brazilian opponent. ‘The Nightmare’ was originally scheduled to face Dillon Danis, the MMA fighter and former sparring partner of Conor McGregor. However, Danis pulled out of the fight and Faze Temperrr has moved from the undercard up to the main event to face KSI instead.

Boxing fans from ANY state in the US are able to bet on this fight. No matter whether you reside in a state which hasn’t yet regulated sports betting, you can still wager on this huge YouTube exhibition fight through one of the various offshore sportsbooks we have outlined on this page.

Sports betting in Texas is currently being debated by government, so right now there are no regulated sportsbooks online or in casinos in the state.

However, this doesn’t mean Texans can’t bet on sports. There are several offshore sites available who are offering odds on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight, which anyone located in Texas and over 18-years-old can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for Texans are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards. Those looking to use cryptocurrencies instead of depositing cash can try LuckyBlock who have a superb cashback offer for new customers who sign up ahead of this colossal YouTube/boxing crossover fight.

Best Crypto Sportsbook for KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight

Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Texas for KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched in 2022, but their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes them a unique platform.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for Texas bettors ahead of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight this weekend.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster pay-outs with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr showdown. You can bet on tonnes of different markets such as method of victory, KO/TKO markets, number of knockdowns and how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the various markets available to bet on this fight with LuckyBlock, so go and check out them out for yourself and avail of their incredible sportsbook.

Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr with Lucky Block from the state of Texas.

NOTE: Texas residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For KSI vs Faze Temperrr

1. BetOnline – Claim $1,000 In KSI vs Faze Temperrr Free Bets

Register with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able to sink your teeth into one of the best sports betting bonuses for Texas bettors ahead of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight this weekend.

Better yet, Texas customers can expect to find extensive boxing markets with which to bet on as ‘The Nightmare’ and Brazil’s YouTube boxing sensation go head-to-head in one of the most exciting YouTube boxing match-ups in recent memory.

Betting on this fight with BetOnline is a no brainer. They offer some incredible offers on the fight, vast boxing markets such as outright winner, KO/TKO markets and individual round betting to name but a few. BetOnline also offer incredibly fast pay-outs for your winning bets, so they are the perfect place to bet on the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight this weekend.

2. Bovada KSI vs Faze Temperrr Betting Site: $750 In Texas Sports Betting Free Bets

Bovada are the next Sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in KSI vs Faze Temperrr in free bets with them. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this huge cruiserweight boxing fight from the UK.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the match-up, including the result of the fight, whether the fight will end by knockout, what round the fight will end in or how many knockdowns there will be in the fight to name but a few.

Bovada offer some incredible boxing betting offers, as well as other sports such as football, soccer, racing and basketball. They also offer faster pay-outs, various markets and better odds than a lot of the other sportsbooks you may have wagered with before, so it is totally worth your while in signing up with Bovada ahead of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight.

3. KSI vs Faze Temperrr Betting Site – $1,000 Texas Sports Betting Free Bets With MyBookie

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your KSI vs Faze Temperrr free bet reward.

You can bet on the method of victory for this fight as well as various knockout markets. Check out MyBookie for yourself to find out the hundreds of other markets that you can bet on for this huge fight involving one of the biggest names on the YouTube boxing scene – KSI.

MyBookie also offer new customers 31 free spins along with their free bets, so why not use these spins in-between rounds of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight? Signing up to MyBookie really is a no brainer ahead of the main event from the OVO Arena Wembley, London, England this weekend.

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Boxing Odds

KSI is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘The Nightmare’ with your boxing free bets from this page, or alternatively back the underdog if you wish.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps on the market.

Boxer Odds Bookmakers KSI -1000 Faze Temperrr +650 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight Prediction

This fight is a tough one to predict, given the fact that Faze Temperrr is a late replacement for KSI and the fact that both men won their last fights.

KSI looked brilliant last time out, winning two fights, both by knockout, in one night. The same can be said for the Brazilian, who won via first round knockout against Overtflow back in November. It is tough to pick a winner but we are having to edge toward backing the Brit to win this fight via KO/TKO.

KSI has won his last two fights via knockout and has looked like a devastating puncher in those two bouts. Despite Faze Temperrr being the bigger and taller man, we think KSI could break him down and stop him in the second half of the contest.

Our final prediction is that KSI will win this fight in Rounds 4-6. This is priced at +180 with BetOnline, one of the best offshore gambling sites on the market.