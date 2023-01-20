American Football

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
Dallas Cowboys social media fans-SportsLens.com
Dallas Cowboys social media fans-SportsLens.com
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We’ve got the best Texas sports betting sites to bet on Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers ahead of Sunday’s huge NFL Divisional Round clash. These Texas sports betting sites featured below will allow you to bet on the Cowboys vs 49ers in TX with up to $2,750 in free bets to claim too. Let’s show you how easy it is to do.

The NFL Divisional Round matches over the weekend will have eight teams taking to the field across four fixtures, so stacks for Texas sports betting supporters to get stick into – including the five-time Super Bowl winners the Dallas Cowboys, who are on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

There are some great options for anyone wanting to bet on the Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers in TX.

Our advice, if wanting to place bets on Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers in Texas with offshore sportsbooks, is to join BetOnline – who are the top pick for sports bettors in the Texas and the US.

How To Bet on Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills in Texas

Even though the Texas sports betting market has yet to be legalized, NFL bettors don’t have to head out of the Lone State to bet on the 2023 NFL Divisional Round Weekend – just guide through the easy steps below to find out how.

Texas betting lovers will be able to enjoy four NFL matches over the weekend that sees the last eight sides looking to move one game nearer to reaching Super Bowl LVII on Sunday February 12.

The Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers is one of the bigger clashes of the Divisional Round, and you can bet on the Cowboys vs 49ers in Texas by using the best offshore betting sites listed below.

The Cowboys have also won 3 of their last 4 games against the 49ers and also their last 4 away matches at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco – so why not bet on Dallas to continue that good run of form?

Just go through the four steps below and new members can also claim up to $1,000 in free bonus cash with BetOnline, thanks to their 50% deposit welcome offer – plus two additional free bets for this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round fixtures.

Then, if signing up with ALL THREE of the featured Texas Offshore Sportsbooks below, you can be on your way to securing a total of $2,750 in Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers free bets.

See our step-by-step guide on how to bet on Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers in Texas.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the joining process by entering your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Bet on the Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers in Texas

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Dallas Cowboys social media fans-SportsLens.com
American Football

LATEST Best Texas Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

Author image Andy Newton  •  16s
Philadelphia Eagles
American Football
Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants
Author image Andy Newton  •  51min

Join up with the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites to bet on Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants ahead of this Saturday’s huge NFL Divisional Round game. The leading Pennsylvania…

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay
American Football
San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Picks: Check Out Our +1350 Best Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  16h

The San Francisco 49ers feature once again in the NFL Divisional Round as they welcome the Cowboys to California on Sunday, so read on below to find our same game…

Byron And Brady
American Football
Buccaneers Fire OC Byron Leftwich After Four Season Stay
Author image Kyle Curran  •  17h
NFL Div
American Football
NFL Divisional Round Predictions, Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Author image Olly Taliku  •  17h
Gronkowski
American Football
Rob Gronkowski Takes Shot at Aaron Rodgers For Concentrating Too Hard on Becoming MVP
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  18h
NFL Div
American Football
2023 NFL Divisional Round Full Schedule Confirmed
Author image Kyle Curran  •  17h
Arrow to top