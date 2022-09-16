Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For College Football Betting Offers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The new college football season is well underway, and the action is heating up this weekend. For fans in Texas this post will provide you with the only sites you can use to bet on college football, as well as some awesome sign up offers.

The Best Texas College Football Sports Betting Sites

Ahead of week 3 of college football, we have found one of the best offshore bookmakers available – see below for more details on Bovada.

Click this link sign up to Bovada Deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS Your $750 sports bonus can now be used.

Placing a Bet On College Football In Texas

To get started follow the instructions below!

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Navigate to the ‘NFL’ button on the left-hand side

Then navigate to the ‘NCAAF’ button on the left-hand side to bring up the markets

Pick a college football game and select your chosen bet.

Can I Bet on College Football in Texas?

Online betting is illegal in the state of Texas, meaning you are unable to bet on college football. However, by using the offshore sites we provide in this post you are able to bet online legally.

Not only can you now bet on college football legally these sites have very competitive odds and amazing platforms. The sign-up offers provided with these sites are also excellent and a perfect way for you to start winning money on college football.

Bovada – $750 College Football Free Bet In Texas

Bovada not only have one of the smoothest platforms we have seen, but they are also offering new users the chance to claim a welcome bonus with a 75% deposit match up to $750.

With lots of chances to make a profit with the welcome bonus, there is no better time than now to sign up.

Bovada College Football Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Texas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $750 College Football Betting Promo In Texas

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to claim a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

EveryGame have one of the best mobile platforms available, giving users the chance to bet in-play and for further selections, while the user interface is second to none.

Everygame College Football Promo Code Terms and Conditions