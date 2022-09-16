Countries
Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For College Football Betting Offers

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For College Football Betting Offers

2 mins ago

college football ncaa 2020 season preseason plan

The new college football season is well underway, and the action is heating up this weekend. For fans in Texas this post will provide you with the only sites you can use to bet on college football, as well as some awesome sign up offers.

The Best Texas College Football Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

Best Texas College Football Sports Betting Sites

Ahead of week 3 of college football, we have found one of the best offshore bookmakers available – see below for more details on Bovada.

  1. Click this link sign up to Bovada
  2. Deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Your $750 sports bonus can now be used.

Placing a Bet On College Football In Texas

To get started follow the instructions below!

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Navigate to the ‘NFL’ button on the left-hand side
  • Then navigate to the ‘NCAAF’ button on the left-hand side to bring up the markets
  • Pick a college football game and select your chosen bet.

Can I Bet on College Football in Texas?

Online betting is illegal in the state of Texas, meaning you are unable to bet on college football. However, by using the offshore sites we provide in this post you are able to bet online legally.

Not only can you now bet on college football legally these sites have very competitive odds and amazing platforms. The sign-up offers provided with these sites are also excellent and a perfect way for you to start winning money on college football.

Our Picks for the Best Texas College Football Sports Betting Sites

Bovada – $750 College Football Free Bet In Texas

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada not only have one of the smoothest platforms we have seen, but they are also offering new users the chance to claim a welcome bonus with a 75% deposit match up to $750.

With lots of chances to make a profit with the welcome bonus, there is no better time than now to sign up.

Bovada College Football Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Texas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click Here to Receive $750 in Bonuses

EveryGame – $750 College Football Betting Promo In Texas

Florida sports betting - Everygame

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to claim a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

EveryGame have one of the best mobile platforms available, giving users the chance to bet in-play and for further selections, while the user interface is second to none.

Everygame College Football Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on the first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Open an Account With Everygame
