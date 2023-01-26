Horse Racing

The Pegasus World Cup takes center stage this Saturday and bettors in Texas can join in with the top-class horse racing action by claiming a Free Bet of up to $1000 at BetOnline.

The BetOnline welcome offer is a 50% deposit match of up to $1000 to all horse racing bettors who open an account this weekend. For example, you deposit $100 you get $50 free, or if you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 free bet.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive your $1000 free bet
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On The 2023 Pegasus World Cup In Texas With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it very easy to place a bet on the Pegasus World Cup as the best Texas sports betting site around today. Here is how to place your bet.

  • Sign-up and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Head to the horse racing betting page
  • Select your Pegasus World Cup bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your Pegasus World Cup bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup In Texas?

We have listed the best reasons why Texas bettors should join BetOnline for horse racing bets. 

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Better Lines and Odds on all races
  • Can bet with crypto
  • Anyone over aged 18 in ANY STATE can bet
  • No taxes on winnings

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For 2023 Pegasus World Cup

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

2023 Pegasus World Cup Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the Pegasus World Cup.

  • Trainer Brad H. Cox won the race in 2021 – He saddles Cyberknife
  • The last five Pegasus World Cup winners were aged 4 or 5 years-old (Proxy, Simplification, Ridin With Biden, Defunded, Skippylongstocking, Get Her Number, Last Samurai, Cyberknife, Stilleto Boy, O’Connor)
  • Trainer Bob Baffert won the race in 2017 and 2020 – He saddles Defunded
  • Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr won the race in 2020 and 2022 – He saddles Defunded

2023 Pegasus World Cup Betting Odds

For all Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes odds click here to go to BetOnline

  • Cyberknife 15-8
  • Defunded 9-2
  • Proxy 9-2
  • Art Collector 7-1
  • Skippylongstocking 9-1
  • White Abarrio 9-1
  • Get Her Number 16-1
  • 25-1 Bar

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

