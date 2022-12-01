Countries
Best Tether Betting Site For World Cup 2022 | Tether Sports Betting

Tether

World Cup action is starting to heat up as we approach the knockout stages, and just in time for today’s four-fixture line-up we have stumbled across a potential new heavyweight in the crypto betting world. Read on to find out how you can use Tether, or wide array of seven cryptocurrencies to bet on the unfolding action at the World Cup.

How To Bet On The World Cup With Tether

Having launched this week, Lucky Block put an end to months of anticipation in the blockchain community and their crypto-focused sportsbook and casino is live for all keen sports fans and alternative currency holders.

Stablecoin Tether is just one of a multitude of deposit options available to users, so see below as to how you can sign up today.

Better yet, should you end your first seven days as a Lucky Block customer with a net loss, you will be able to claim 15% CASHBACK.

  1.  Sign up HERE with Lucky Block
  2. Deposit an initial amount using Tether into your account wallet
  3. Explore the World Cup soccer markets.

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

$1000 Welcome Offer For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

 

Can I Use Tether To Bet On The World Cup?

Cryptocurrency is being used more and more as a legitimate exchange for goods, and the sports betting scene has started to incorporate it as fans and keen bettors look for alternative ways to wager.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most popular options across main betting operators, but Lucky Block have tailored their platform to suit a plethora of crypto holders.

See the full list below:

  • Bitcoin (BTC)
  • Bitcoin Cash (BTC)
  • Ethereum (ETH)
  • Tether (USDT)
  • Litecoin (LTC)
  • Dogecoin (DOGE)
  • Cardano (ADA)

How to Deposit And Bet With Tether On The World Cup

  1. Register an Account With Lucky Block
  2. Click on the currency option and select Tether from the dropdown menu
  3. Deposit your chosen USDT amount

Lucky Block will not charge any extra deposit or withdrawal fees, but do keep in mind you may be subject to mining and provider fees depending on which coin you are using.

We have also outlined the expected waiting times for deposits along with the necessary blockchain confirmations – as you can see Tether is a popular choice for its relative ease.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA
Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano
Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15
Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

 

Is There a Minimum Deposit For Tether?

Tether holders will be required to deposit a minimum of 0.0001 USDT.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA
Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

 

NOTE: In valid geos, users will also be able to use fiat currency if they so wish.

What World Cup Betting Markets Are Available?

So far, half of the 16 teams who will feature in the knockout stages have been confirmed, with betting favourites Brazil, France and Portugal securing early tickets before the likes of England, Argentina and the Netherlands joined them after matchday three.

With the World Cup presenting bundles of betting action right up until December 18th, take a glance below at just some of the hundreds of markets available for crypto bettors on Lucky Block.

  • Individual Match Markets
  • Top Goalscorer
  • Group Winners
  • Stage of Elimination
  • Group Position
  • Over/Under Goals
  • Corners
  • Bookings
World Cup 2022 Odds For Today’s Games

Below we have listed the latest odds on Lucky Block for each of today’s later matches

Croatia vs Belgium

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Croatia +165 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +245 BetOnline logo
Belgium +180 BetOnline logo

 

Canada vs Morocco

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Canada +360 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +255 BetOnline logo
Morocco -120 BetOnline logo

 

Costa Rica vs Germany

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Costa Rica +2500 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +900 BetOnline logo
Germany -1000 BetOnline logo

 

Japan vs Spain

Nation Odds Sportsbook
Japan  +660 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +390 BetOnline logo
Spain -227 BetOnline logo

 

Tether Sportsbook Review: Why You Should Register With Lucky Block

Home to 35 sporting categories and 15 eSports, it could well be the optimal time to board the LBLOCK train. Their native coin will be available to use in the very near future and is expected to make big waves in the crypto-sphere, but for now existing coin holders will be able to use their stash on sports betting.

Better yet, purely from a sportsbook they have lines for nearly every popular sports event on the planet, as well as some more niche local events. Moreover, you’ll be able to wager on futures, pre-game, and in-play bets with ease on their user-friendly interface.

15% CASHBACK ON FIRST 7-DAY LOSSES

Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team, let them know which cryptocurrency you are wagering with and they will be able to redeem your 15% cashback.

Lucky Block Key Terms

  • 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
  • Day one is the date you registered
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • 15% cashback only applies to customers with a net loss

