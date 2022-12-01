Best Tether Betting Site For World Cup 2022 | Tether Sports Betting

World Cup action is starting to heat up as we approach the knockout stages, and just in time for today’s four-fixture line-up we have stumbled across a potential new heavyweight in the crypto betting world. Read on to find out how you can use Tether, or wide array of seven cryptocurrencies to bet on the unfolding action at the World Cup.
How To Bet On The World Cup With Tether
Having launched this week, Lucky Block put an end to months of anticipation in the blockchain community and their crypto-focused sportsbook and casino is live for all keen sports fans and alternative currency holders.
Stablecoin Tether is just one of a multitude of deposit options available to users, so see below as to how you can sign up today.
Better yet, should you end your first seven days as a Lucky Block customer with a net loss, you will be able to claim 15% CASHBACK.
- Sign up HERE with Lucky Block
- Deposit an initial amount using Tether into your account wallet
- Explore the World Cup soccer markets.
Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022
RELATED: Bet On The World Cup Using Cryptocurrency With Lucky Block Sportsbook
Can I Use Tether To Bet On The World Cup?
Cryptocurrency is being used more and more as a legitimate exchange for goods, and the sports betting scene has started to incorporate it as fans and keen bettors look for alternative ways to wager.
Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most popular options across main betting operators, but Lucky Block have tailored their platform to suit a plethora of crypto holders.
See the full list below:
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Bitcoin Cash (BTC)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Tether (USDT)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Cardano (ADA)
How to Deposit And Bet With Tether On The World Cup
- Register an Account With Lucky Block
- Click on the currency option and select Tether from the dropdown menu
- Deposit your chosen USDT amount
Lucky Block will not charge any extra deposit or withdrawal fees, but do keep in mind you may be subject to mining and provider fees depending on which coin you are using.
We have also outlined the expected waiting times for deposits along with the necessary blockchain confirmations – as you can see Tether is a popular choice for its relative ease.
|Currency
|BTC
|BCH
|LTC
|DOGE
|ETH
|USDT
|ADA
|Network
|Bitcoin
|Bitcoin Cash
|Litecoin
|Dogecoin
|ERC20
|OMNI
|Cardano
|Confirmations
|1
|6
|6
|6
|10
|2
|15
|Avg time
|10 mins to 1 hr
|15s to 5 mins
|2 mins to 8 mins
|~1 minute
|15s to 5 mins
|~5mins
|5mins to 10mins
Is There a Minimum Deposit For Tether?
Tether holders will be required to deposit a minimum of 0.0001 USDT.
|Currency
|BTC
|BCH
|LTC
|DOGE
|ETH
|USDT (OMNI)
|ADA
|Minimum Deposit
|0.0001
|0.001
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.0001
|1
NOTE: In valid geos, users will also be able to use fiat currency if they so wish.
What World Cup Betting Markets Are Available?
So far, half of the 16 teams who will feature in the knockout stages have been confirmed, with betting favourites Brazil, France and Portugal securing early tickets before the likes of England, Argentina and the Netherlands joined them after matchday three.
With the World Cup presenting bundles of betting action right up until December 18th, take a glance below at just some of the hundreds of markets available for crypto bettors on Lucky Block.
- Individual Match Markets
- Top Goalscorer
- Group Winners
- Stage of Elimination
- Group Position
- Over/Under Goals
- Corners
- Bookings
World Cup 2022 Odds For Today’s Games
Below we have listed the latest odds on Lucky Block for each of today’s later matches
Croatia vs Belgium
|Nation
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Croatia
|+165
|Draw
|+245
|Belgium
|+180
Canada vs Morocco
|Nation
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Canada
|+360
|Draw
|+255
|Morocco
|-120
Costa Rica vs Germany
|Nation
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Costa Rica
|+2500
|Draw
|+900
|Germany
|-1000
Japan vs Spain
|Nation
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Japan
|+660
|Draw
|+390
|Spain
|-227
Tether Sportsbook Review: Why You Should Register With Lucky Block
Home to 35 sporting categories and 15 eSports, it could well be the optimal time to board the LBLOCK train. Their native coin will be available to use in the very near future and is expected to make big waves in the crypto-sphere, but for now existing coin holders will be able to use their stash on sports betting.
Better yet, purely from a sportsbook they have lines for nearly every popular sports event on the planet, as well as some more niche local events. Moreover, you’ll be able to wager on futures, pre-game, and in-play bets with ease on their user-friendly interface.
15% CASHBACK ON FIRST 7-DAY LOSSES
Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team, let them know which cryptocurrency you are wagering with and they will be able to redeem your 15% cashback.
Lucky Block Key Terms
- 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
- Day one is the date you registered
- Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
- 15% cashback only applies to customers with a net loss
