American Football

Best ‘Super Sick Monday’ Excuses As 16 Million Expected To Skip Work After Super Bowl 2023

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
superbowl party1
superbowl party1

Super Bowl 2023 fever is here as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, but after the Sunday’s match there’s likely to be a ‘fever’ of a different kind sweeping American with over 16million people expected to skip work on Monday.

Super Sick Monday Will See Over 16 Million Americans Off Work 

The day after the night before for Super Bowl fans now even has it’s own name, step forward ‘Super Sick Monday‘ – a day that employers around America might want to unplug the office phone.

Yes, the Monday morning phone call to the boss, the day after the Super Bowl, to report a phantom illness has been on the rise in recent years and Feburary 13, 2023 is expected to be no different.

Okay, around half of the 16 million people that won’t be in work across America the day after Super Bowl LVII, would have done the decent thing and pre-booked the day off, but that still leaves about 8 million people that will be plotting their ‘Super Sick Monday’ sickie excuses as you read this.

With that in mind – and if you are one of the expected 8 million – here are a few silly suggestions to get your sickie senses flowing.

Five Ridiculous ‘Super Sick Monday’ Excuses to Tell Your Employer After Super Bowl 2023

1. My House Is Haunted

When watching Super Bowl 2023, we heard some strange noises in the basement and it turns out we’ve got a poltergeist, so I’m having to spend today ringing round ghost hunters.

2. I Think I’m Pregnant (only applies to females)

At first, I thought it was that I ate too much pizza and mac ‘n’ cheese on Sunday when watching the Super Bowl – however, it turns out my increased belly size is because I’m pregnant and the baby is actually due today. As a result, I’m going to need the today off and also the next 6 months as maternity leave.

3. I Washed All My Pants At Once

I wasn’t with it last night and, when doing my weekly clothes wash, I accidently picked up ALL of my pants and washed the lot. Meaning unfortunately they’ve not had time to dry – it’s February and cold so I can’t wear shorts, so, as a result, I can’t come into the office in just my underwear.

4. I Forgot – I’m Getting Married Today

It’s been on my ‘to do list’ for several months now at work, but I’ve been meaning to tell you that it’s actually my wedding day today. Yes, I know it’s a strange day to get married, but it worked out cheaper. Oh, I might also need a few weeks on top of today as I’ll be off on my honeymoon tomorrow too.

5. My Car Exhaust Has Fallen Off Overnight

I was up bright and early today, having gone to bed at 8pm last night, only to walk out to the car and find the exhaust has fallen off. Unfortunatley, I don’t own a bicycle and have also twisted my ankle, so I can’t ride or even walk into world today.

 

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl ticket
American Football

LATEST Arizona Native Warns Super Bowl Ticket Holders Over Robbery Risk: ‘Don’t Be A Dummy’ 

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  31min
Patrick Mahomes
American Football
Patrick Mahomes Addresses Ankle Concerns Before Super Bowl: “I’ll try to leave it all on the line”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 7 2023

Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media on opening night of Super Bowl week and has said despite the concerns over the QB’s ankle, he plans on leaving it all on…

Joe Montana
American Football
Joe Montana Would Choose Jimmy Garoppolo over Trey Lance and Brock Purdy as 49ers QB
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 6 2023

The 49ers QB position is very much up in the air right now after a season riddled with injuries meant third string QB Brock Purdy led the offence for most…

Devante Adams Aaron Rodgers
American Football
Devante Adams on trying to recruit Aaron Rodgers: “Wishful thinking, but we’ll see what happens.”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 6 2023
DeMeco Ryans
American Football
DeMeco Ryans on Returning Home To Houston: It Was a “No-brainer”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 3 2023
nick sirianni
American Football
Julian Love says Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is in for a “free ride” ahead of Super Bowl
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 2 2023
Tom Brady Fox
American Football
FOX Will Pay Tom Brady More as an Analyst Than He Made Across His 23-Year NFL Career
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 2 2023
Arrow to top