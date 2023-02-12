Best Cashapp Sports Betting Sites For SuperBowl LVII

The Eagles take on the Chiefs this Sunday in Super Bowl 57 and ahead of the biggest sporting event in the world, we have selected Bovada as the best cashapp sports betting site to wager on the game.

The Best Cashapp Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVII

Bovada Super Bowl Free Bets — 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

Bovada is a highly rated Cashapp betting site that makes it easy for anyone in the US to bet on the Super Bowl.

NFL fans can sign up to Bovada and receive up to $750 in free bets for the Chiefs vs Eagles game on Super Bowl Sunday.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Cashapp Sports Betting Site Bovada:

Click to register with Bovada Deposit $750 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free Super Bowl bets

Terms and Conditions:

15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only

The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’

Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl With Top Cashapp Sports Betting Site Bovada

At Bovada, members can start betting right after signing up for an account.

Once you’ve logged in, simply make your selection and place your wager.

Here is how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at Bovada:

Navigate to the ‘American Football’ section

Select your Super Bowl bet and add it to your bet slip

Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join Cashapp Sports Betting Site Bovada To Bet On The Super Bowl

Bovada has more prop bets than any other cashapp sportsbook, making it one of the best sites to bet on NFL games.

Members can find a wide variety of game props, player props, and Super Bowl specials that they can’t find anywhere else. The offshore sportsbook also accepts custom bets, allowing NFL fans to bet on just about anything that they can think of during the Super Bowl.

Bovada is a betting site that uses cashapp and supports a wide range of payment options, including credit cards, crypto, and more, making it easy for users to fund their accounts.

With fast payout times and top-notch customer support, there’s more than one reason to sign up to Bovada on Super Bowl Sunday.

Better odds and more player props markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Super Bowl Picks

Selected bets at Bovada for the Chiefs v Eagles:

Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards in the AFC Championship final

Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127

Miles Sanders scored first touchdown against the 49ers

Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750

Jalen Hurts has averaged 53.4 rushing yards

Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114

A.J Brown has an average of 69 receiving yards in last 5 games

Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl Betting Odds

For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to Bovada.

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100

Point Spread:

Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107

Total Points:

Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110

*All odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change

