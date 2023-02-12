Site News

The Best Super Bowl Bitcoin Betting Sites for Eagles vs Chiefs

Gia Nguyen
Super Bowl 2023 will feature a battle between the Eagles vs Chiefs and the best Bitcoin betting sites are giving away free bets for the big game.

The Best Bitcoin Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023

  • Lucky Block — Best Super Bowl Odds + 15% Cashback Offer
  • BetOnline — $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  • BetUS — Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets
  • MyBookie — $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  • Bovada — Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Bitcoin Bonus

Lucky Block — 15% Cashback on All Losses for First 7 Days

At Lucky Block, new members can claim an exclusive betting bonus for the 2023 Super Bowl.

NFL fans can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first seven days after opening an account.

One of the best cryptocurrency betting sites, Lucky Block supports nine different cryptocurrency payment options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

Not only is Lucky Block safe and reliable but it also has the best Super Bowl odds for Sunday’s game. The sportsbook offers more value on the moneyline for both the Chiefs and Eagles, making it a great place to get started this weekend.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Lucky Block:

  1. Click here to sign up to Lucky Block
  2. Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account
  3. Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days
Join Lucky Block Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • 15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only
  • The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’
  • Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN in the US:

  1. Click here to visit ExpressVPN
  2. Download and Install the VPN Client
  3. Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
  4. Visit Lucky Block Casino

How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl At Lucky Block

At Lucky Block, members can start betting right after signing up for an account.

Once you’ve logged in, simply make your selection and place your wager.

Here is how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at Lucky Block:

  • Navigate to the ‘American Football’ section
  • Select your Super Bowl bet and add it to your bet slip
  • Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join Lucky Block To Bet On The Super Bowl

Here are some reasons why NFL fans trust Lucky Block when betting on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Super Bowl Picks

Selected bets at Lucky Block for the Chiefs v Eagles:

Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards in the AFC Championship final

Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127

Miles Sanders scored first touchdown against the 49ers

Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750

Jalen Hurts has averaged 53.4 rushing yards

Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114

A.J Brown has an average of 69 receiving yards in last 5 games

Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl Betting Odds

For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to Lucky Block.

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100

Point Spread:

Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107

Total Points:

Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110

*All odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change

Claim Free Bets at Lucky Block

NFL Related Content

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
