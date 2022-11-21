Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News best soccer betting sites for usa vs wales world cup bonuses betting offers promos

Best Soccer Betting Sites For USA vs Wales: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos

Author image

Updated

12 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

1 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The 2022 World Cup gets underway this weekend in Qatar, and USA start their campaign on Monday 21 November against Wales. To prepare you for the action we’ve put together a guide with the best USA sports betting apps for the game, with a tasty $6000 in free bets ready to be claimed.

Best USA Sports Betting Apps For USA vs Wales

$1000 Welcome Offer
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bet Welcome Offer
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500

Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens