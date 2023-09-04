Best SAFE Alternatives to Stake Casino After $41m Crypto Hack

Bettors looking for a safe and reputable crypto casino with top tier bonuses and rapid withdrawals may be in the market for an alternative to Stake.com, after the world’s largest cryptocurrency casino fell victim to a cyber-attack, resulting in a loss of $41.3 million.

Top Safe Alternatives to Stake Casino

Lucky Block Crypto Casino

Lucky Block is best current option for a crypto casino currently on the market in our view. The platform is continuing to grow rapidly since its inception for a multitude of reasons, including instant withdrawals, large bonuses, a huge array of games and a policy of taking player security particularly seriously.

Lucky Block insists that users provide nothing more than an email address and username upon singing up, which means no personal information or KYC documents, such as a government-issued ID are required. Founded in 2022, the new decentralized crypto casino and sportsbook supports Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other altcoins, meaning deposits are processed speedily.

Lucky Block also outplays Stake in a major way when it comes to sign up bonuses. They offer a 200 per cent matched deposit bonus of up to €10,000 or equivalent. A generous 50 risk-free slot spins is also added to your account once you sign up. Stake on the other hand offer nothing whatsoever. Stake also come up short on the payout front. Once a withdrawal request is made on Lucky Block, it is processed instantly with no delay.

All user data on Lucky Block is 100 per cent safe thanks to the 256-bit SSL encryption issued by Google Trust Services LLC. Lucky Block sportsbook is licensed in Curacao.

Lucky Block Pros

Best Stake Casino alternative in 2023

Sign up anonymously – no KYC

Minimum deposit of just $1

Instant wallet-to-wallet withdrawals

Over one thousand casino games

Varied sportsbook including in-play betting

Sign up bonus package valued at €10,000

Lucky Block Cons

Some countries require a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions

Mega Dice Crypto Casino

Mega Dice only launched in 2023 but has already made waves in the industry and is a strong and viable alternative to Stake already. With Stake.com’s reputation now tarnished bettors can certainly consider Mega Dice as a crypto casino that prioritizes the protection of their funds to the highest degree.

One attribute of Mega Dice that is great news for bettors is that the platform does not charge any fees on deposits or withdrawals. Additionally Mega Dice’s current welcome bonus states that they will match 200% up to 1BTC, which is valued at almost $26,000 at the time of writing.

Once again players need to provide only an email address to get started – meaning no personal information or verification documents are stored on file. Players do not need to download any software in order to bet on Lucky Dice, while the same goes for casino games, which are also mobile friendly.

Mega Dice accepts Bitcoin as well as nine other major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA). Players can rest assured that their details are safe at Mega Dice as the casino employs SSL encryption for all financial and personal details. A random number generator is utilized to ensure that their games are fair.

Mega Dice Pros

Wide range of of slots games

200% matched deposit up to 1BTC + 50 free spins

Provides access to a sportsbook

Users in the UK and Australia can access the platform

Mega Dice Cons

In rare cases withdrawals may need to be reviewed before being processed