Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers & Horse Racing Free Bets

The build up to the 2022 Royal Ascot meeting (14th-18th June) is hotting up by the week as horse racing fans begin to dust down their top hat and tails. With eight Group One races across the five days it’s horse racing at the highest level.
So, to help you enjoy the action at Royal Ascot this year – here at SportsLens we've pulled together the best Ascot bookmaker sign-up offers and free bets that you can take advantage of over the five-day meeting at the Royal Ascot races in June – plus, see below the best ways to use your Royal Ascot free bets and the full 2022 running order.
How to use these 2022 Royal Ascot Bookmaker Free Bets
As soon your bookmaker ROYAL ASCOT FREE BETS have been added onto your new betting accounts (after meeting the required terms), then you are totally free to use them on any sportsbook markets on your bookmaker’s site – including at Royal Ascot, which this year in 2022 will be staged between Tuesday 14th and Saturday 18th June.
Over the five -day meeting there are cracking races to look forward to that include no fewer than eight Group One races.
2022 Royal Ascot Group One Races
The Queen Anne Stakes (Tues)
The King’s Stand Stakes (Tues)
The St James’s Palace Stakes (Tues)
The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Weds)
The Gold Cup (Thurs)
The Commonwealth Cup (Fri)
The Coronation Stakes (Fri)
The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Sat)
Plus, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookmaker site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).
2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule
Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)
- 3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f
- 3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f
- 4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
- 5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f
- 5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f
Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f
- 3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f
- 3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f
- 4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)
- 5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f
- 6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)
Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f
- 3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f
- 3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f
- 5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f
Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f
- 3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f
- 3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
- 5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f
Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f
- 3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f
- 3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f
- 5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f
- 5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f
