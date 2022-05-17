Best Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League Final Betting Offers for Existing Customers

The stage is set for the Europa League final as Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt battle it out in Seville on Wednesday evening. Looking ahead to the fixture, we have complied a list of some of the best betting offers around for existing customers.
Take a look below to find out about the best existing customer bonuses we’ve managed to find across a multitude of platforms. Please note that several sites listed below also offer additional bonuses to existing players.
888Sport Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Offer: £5 Free Bet When You Win at 4/1 or Bigger
888Sport have a fantastic betting offer for existing customers. They are giving their users a £5 free bet should their selection on any market above 4/1 win.
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport
- Back any winning selection at 4/1+ and 888Sport will deposit a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker.
BoyleSports Europa League Betting Offer: Enhanced Odds On Selected Markets
BoyleSports are also offering existing customers some great enhanced odds pricing.
For example, we have listed some of the boosted prices below:
- Goal in Each Half- WAS 8/11 | NOW 4/5.
- Frankfurt to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 – WAS 5/2 | NOW 11/4.
- Rangers to Win 2-1 – WAS 9/1 | NOW 11/1.
Click here and sign up to BoyleSports
- Navigate to the Europa League final tab on the app or online and click on additional odds.
- Take your pick of some boosted odds.
Bet365 Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Offer: Boosted Odds For Several Markets
Bet365 have boosted several of their odds for this year’s Europa League final on Wednesday
See below for example of boosted prices:
- Frankfurt Half Time/Full Time – WAS 10/3 | NOW 9/2.
- Rangers 2-1 – WAS 10/1 | NOW 12/1.
Click here and sign up to bet365
- Navigate to the Europa League tab on the app or online and click on additional odds.
- Take your pick of some great boosted prices.
Paddy Power Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Offer: Power Prices for the FA Cup Final
Paddy Power are offering existing customers some incredible enhanced odds ready for the match.
See below for example of boosted prices:
- Ryan Kent to have 1 or more shots on target from outside the box – WAS 15/8 | NOW 9/4.
James Tavernier to have 2 or more shots on target – WAS 9/2 | NOW 6/1.
- Navigate to the football tab on the app or online and click on Europa League.
- Take your pick of some fantastic power prices for both teams.
Europa League Final Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|27/20
|Rangers
|41/20
|Draw
|49/20
