Best Premier League Betting Offers & Final Day Football Free Bets

Ahead of Sunday’s final day of the Premier League season, the champions are still yet to be confirmed between Manchester City and Liverpool and there is one remaining relegation spot that will go to either Leeds United or Burnley. We have scoured the best bookmakers for their free bet and welcome offers ready for kick-off – read on to find some fantastic bonuses.
Premier League Title Odds – Manchester City or Liverpool?
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Manchester City
|1/7
|Liverpool
|9/2
Premier League Relegation Odds – Burnley or Leeds United?
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Burnley
|23/10
|Leeds United
|1/3
Premier League Top Four Odds – Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal?
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1/40
|Arsenal
|12/1
Premier League Final Day TV channel and live stream
TV channel: If you have a Sky Sports subscription – you will be able to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Wolves and Brentford vs Leeds United live from Sunday afternoon.
Live stream: If you have a Sky Sports subscription – you will be able to watch the above listed games on the Sky Go app, or on the Sky Sports website.
Premier League Final Day Fixtures
- Arsenal vs Everton – 4pm
- Brentford vs Leeds United – 4pm live on Sky Sports Football
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United – 4pm
- Burnley vs Newcastle United – 4pm
- Chelsea vs Watford – 4pm
- Crystal Palace vs Manchester United – 4pm
- Leicester City vs Southampton – 4pm
- Liverpool vs Wolverhampton – 4pm live on Sky Sports Premier League
- Manchester City vs Aston Villa – 4pm live on Sky Sports Main Event
- Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur – 4pm
