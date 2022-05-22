Best Premier League Betting Offers & Final Day Football Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Sunday’s final day of the Premier League season, the champions are still yet to be confirmed between Manchester City and Liverpool and there is one remaining relegation spot that will go to either Leeds United or Burnley. We have scoured the best bookmakers for their free bet and welcome offers ready for kick-off – read on to find some fantastic bonuses.

Know Your Premier League Final Day Free Bets and Betting Offers

With the final day of the Premier League season upon us, see below for some tips on how to make the most out of your welcome offer.

Many of the bookmakers will offer existing customers enhanced odds, price boosts and match specials which you can use your free bets on, and the final day of the Premier League has multiple matches in which bookmakers will be clamouring to send these your way.

What Can You Spend Your Premier League Final Day Free Bets On?

There will likely be a plethora of betting offers for fixtures of this magnitude come match day – it has all the making of an absolute classic given everything at stake for the title contenders and relegation battlers.

Closer to kick-off, make sure you keep your eyes peeled on betting markets across the platforms listed above – nearly all of them will have enhanced odds and possibly even further free bets to take advantage of.

Whatever your predictions, make sure you sign up to any of the bookmakers you are yet to register with and take advantage of their welcome offers for this monumental day.

Premier League Title Odds – Manchester City or Liverpool?

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Manchester City 1/7 Liverpool 9/2

Premier League Relegation Odds – Burnley or Leeds United?

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Burnley 23/10 Leeds United 1/3

Premier League Top Four Odds – Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal?

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Tottenham Hotspur 1/40 Arsenal 12/1

Premier League Final Day TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have a Sky Sports subscription – you will be able to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Wolves and Brentford vs Leeds United live from Sunday afternoon.

Live stream: If you have a Sky Sports subscription – you will be able to watch the above listed games on the Sky Go app, or on the Sky Sports website.

Premier League Final Day Fixtures

Arsenal vs Everton – 4pm

Brentford vs Leeds United – 4pm live on Sky Sports Football

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United – 4pm

Burnley vs Newcastle United – 4pm

Chelsea vs Watford – 4pm

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United – 4pm

Leicester City vs Southampton – 4pm

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton – 4pm live on Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester City vs Aston Villa – 4pm live on Sky Sports Main Event

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur – 4pm

