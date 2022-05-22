Countries
Best Premier League Betting Offers & Final Day Football Free Bets

Premier League Trophy

Ahead of Sunday’s final day of the Premier League season, the champions are still yet to be confirmed between Manchester City and Liverpool and there is one remaining relegation spot that will go to either Leeds United or Burnley. We have scoured the best bookmakers for their free bet and welcome offers ready for kick-off – read on to find some fantastic bonuses.

Best Premier League Betting Offers & Free Bets

888Sport Premier League Final Day Betting Offer- Bet £10 get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Customers can get an incredible £30 free bet to use on Sunday’s fixtures with 888Sport.

Stake an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up, and you will receive your £30 in free bets once the qualifying bet has settled.

Additionally, you will have the chance to try your hand at some virtual casino with an extra £10 Casino bonus on 888Sport.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Claim Offer

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

BetStorm Offer for Premier League Final Day – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

BetStorm have another perfect offer ready for the final day of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

BetStorm have one of the best offers amongst bookmaker welcome bonuses – place a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Claim Offer

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Bet UK Premier League Final Day Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Get signed up with Bet UK! Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use anywhere on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Claim Offer

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Tebwin Premier League Final Day Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Tebwin are offering customers yet to sign up a mouth-watering £30 in free bets if they stake just £10!

Who will be crowned champions on Sunday evening? Will it be a 20th league title for Liverpool, or will Manchester City go back-to-back? Whatever your prediction, be sure to check out Tebwin and make use of their amazing betting offer.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Claim Offer

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Virgin Bet Premier League Final Day Offer – Bet £10 Get A £20 Free Bet

Virgin Bet have one of the most user-friendly apps around, and it is a joy to bet with. Their welcome offer also makes them a fantastic bookmaker for users looking for a new platform.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Offer

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

William Hill Betting Offer For Premier League Final Day – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

William Hill are certainly one of the more well known bookmakers around, and for good reason! They’ve been supplying the best odds on thousands of markets since 1934.

If you are yet to sign up to their platform however, new customers can receive an exclusive £30 free bet welcome offer after staking £10.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Claim Offer

18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

LiveScore Bet Exclusive Premier League Final Day Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bets

Claiming the LiveScore Bet Premier League final day betting offer could not be simpler.

Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on any and all markets across their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Offer

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Fitzdares Premier League Final Day Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 In Free Bets

Fitzdares are offering new customers a lucrative £30 in free bets.

All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be rewarded with your Fitzdares Premier League final day free bet for Sunday aftternoon.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Claim Offer

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Know Your Premier League Final Day Free Bets and Betting Offers

With the final day of the Premier League season upon us, see below for some tips on how to make the most out of your welcome offer.

Many of the bookmakers will offer existing customers enhanced odds, price boosts and match specials which you can use your free bets on, and the final day of the Premier League has multiple matches in which bookmakers will be clamouring to send these your way.

What Can You Spend Your Premier League Final Day Free Bets On?

There will likely be a plethora of betting offers for fixtures of this magnitude come match day – it has all the making of an absolute classic given everything at stake for the title contenders and relegation battlers.

Closer to kick-off, make sure you keep your eyes peeled on betting markets across the platforms listed above – nearly all of them will have enhanced odds and possibly even further free bets to take advantage of.

Whatever your predictions, make sure you sign up to any of the bookmakers you are yet to register with and take advantage of their welcome offers for this monumental day.

Premier League Title Odds – Manchester City or Liverpool?

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Manchester City 1/7 888Sport logo
Liverpool 9/2 888Sport logo

Premier League Relegation Odds – Burnley or Leeds United?

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Burnley 23/10 888Sport logo
Leeds United 1/3 888Sport logo

 

Premier League Top Four Odds – Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal?

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Tottenham Hotspur 1/40 888Sport logo
Arsenal 12/1 888Sport logo

Premier League Final Day TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have a Sky Sports subscription – you will be able to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Wolves and Brentford vs Leeds United live from Sunday afternoon.

Live stream: If you have a Sky Sports subscription – you will be able to watch the above listed games on the Sky Go app, or on the Sky Sports website.

Premier League Final Day Fixtures

  • Arsenal vs Everton – 4pm
  • Brentford vs Leeds United – 4pm live on Sky Sports Football
  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United – 4pm
  • Burnley vs Newcastle United – 4pm
  • Chelsea vs Watford – 4pm
  • Crystal Palace vs Manchester United – 4pm
  • Leicester City vs Southampton – 4pm
  • Liverpool vs Wolverhampton – 4pm live on Sky Sports Premier League
  • Manchester City vs Aston Villa – 4pm live on Sky Sports Main Event
  • Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur – 4pm

