American Football

Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Join up with the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites to bet on Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants ahead of this Sunday’s huge NFL Divisional Round game. The leading Pennsylvania sports betting sites featured below will then you let you bet on the Eagles vs Giants and also have $2,750 in free bets to claim.

The weekend’s NFL Divisional Round fixtures sees eight sides in action across four fixtures, so plenty for Pennsylvania sports betting fans to get excited about – including the Philadelphia Eagles, who won only the Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 season, taking on the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

We are pleased to report there are many options for anyone wanting to bet on the Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants in PA.

Our guidance here, if wanting to place some bets on Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants in Pennsylvania with offshore sportsbooks, is to join up with BetOnline – who are the main selection for sports bettors in the US and Pennsylvania.

How To Bet on Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants in Pennsylvania

The Philadelphia Eagles (and the Chiefs) we rewarded by being the top seeds by not having to play during the Wild Card matches last week, but enter the fray now at the Divisional Round stage this weekend.

NFL can sit back and enjoy four top matches that sees the final eight teams eyeing up a trip to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday February 12.

The Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants is one of the showcase matches of the round and you can bet on the Eagles vs Giants in Pennsylvania by using the best offshore betting sites listed on this page.

The Eagles have a top record when facing the Giants – winning both clashes this season and have also won their last 9 home matches vs the New York Giants. So, why not bet on the Philadelphia Eagles, with our Pennsyvania sports betting sites, to continue that fine run of form over the Giants?

Simply follow the four steps below and new members that join can receive up to $1,000 in free bonus cash, plus two free bets to use for this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round games,

Plus, if joining all three of the featured Pennsylvania Offshore Sportsbooks below, you can claim a total of $2,750 in Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants free bets.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to bet on Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants in Pennsylvania.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the joining process by entering your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Begin betting on the Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants in Pennsylvania

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites for Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Philadelphia Eagles
American Football

LATEST Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants

Author image Andy Newton  •  31min
San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay
American Football
San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Picks: Check Out Our +1350 Best Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h

The San Francisco 49ers feature once again in the NFL Divisional Round as they welcome the Cowboys to California on Sunday, so read on below to find our same game…

Byron And Brady
American Football
Buccaneers Fire OC Byron Leftwich After Four Season Stay
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have today fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team, with more departures expected.  Leftwich joined Tampa Bay as OC in 2019 following…

NFL Div
American Football
NFL Divisional Round Predictions, Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h
Gronkowski
American Football
Rob Gronkowski Takes Shot at Aaron Rodgers For Concentrating Too Hard on Becoming MVP
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
NFL Div
American Football
2023 NFL Divisional Round Full Schedule Confirmed
Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h
NFL international
American Football
Bills and Titans Set To Join Jaguars For International Games In 2023
Author image Olly Taliku  •  6h
Arrow to top