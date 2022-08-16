Best Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offers for Existing Customers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

OLEKSANDR USYK vs Anthony Joshua 2 is finally upon us. After weeks of build up, anticipation and talking, the two heavyweight kingpins are battling it out at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Saturday night promises to be a magnificent event, and here is how you can make use of the fabulous betting offers we have gathered for you. If you want to place some bets on the Usyk vs Joshua fight too, well we have you covered with exclusive betting tips and predictions ahead of the big fight.

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 from Jeddah this weekend.

Best Boxing Free Bets 1. Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet

Best Existing Customer Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Offers

Take a look below to find out about the best existing customer bonuses we’ve found at sportsbooks online. Please note that several sites listed below also offer additional bonuses to existing players.

888Sport Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offer: £5 Free Bet When You Win at 4/1 or Bigger

888Sport have come up trumps with a fantastic betting offer for existing customers. They are offering existing customers a £5 free bet. Customers can also win a Usyk vs Joshua 2 bet at 4/1+ if their selection wins.

How to Claim the 888Sport Usyk vs Joshua Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to 888Sport

Back the Usyk vs Joshua fight winner at 4/1+ (up until the fight begins) and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (All Boxing Markets)

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Bet365 Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offer: Boosted Odds For Several Markets

The team at bet365 have boosted several of their odds for the heavyweight mega-fight on Saturday night. Many of the different outcomes you are able to bet on have been boosted by bet365 ahead of the fight in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

For example, if you think Usyk will win, but perhaps might get knocked down at some stage during the fight, bet365 have boosted their odds from 4/1 to 5/1 for Usyk to be knocked down and win. This is just one of their many fantastic betting offers for Usyk vs Joshua 2.

How to Claim the bet365 Usyk vs Joshua Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to bet365

Navigate to the boxing tab on the app or online and click on additional odds for Usyk vs Joshua

Take your pick of some great boosted prices for both Joshua and Usyk to win

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet UK Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Offer: Power Prices for the Big Fight

Bet UK are offering existing customers some stellar power prices for the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 fight on Saturday night.

Oleksandr Usyk to win on points was EVS, but is now 7/5 at Bet UK thanks to their power price. If you think Joshua will win by KO/TKO, then that has been boosted too from 13/5 to 3/1! Make sure you don’t miss out on their incredible power prices.

How to Claim the Bet UK Usyk vs Joshua Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to Bet UK

Navigate to the boxing tab on the app or online and click on ‘Usyk vs Joshua’

Take your pick of some fantastic power prices for both Usyk and Joshua to win on Saturday night

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BoyleSports Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offer: Enhanced Odds On Selected Markets

BoyleSports are also offering existing customers some great enhanced odds pricing ahead of the heavyweight showdown from the Middle-East on Saturday night.

For example, Joshua to win by KO/TKO was 5/2 but has now been boosted to 7/2. Usyk to win by Unanimous Decision was 15/8, but is now 9/4. At least two knockdowns in the fight has been boosted from 6/4 to 7/4. These are just some of the amazing offers that BoyleSports are offering to their existing customers.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Usyk vs Joshua 2 Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to BoyleSports

Navigate to the Usyk vs Joshua fight tab on the app or online and click on additional odds

Take your pick of some epic enhanced odds on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua fight

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+.T&C’s Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify.

Betfred Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Offer: Paying Higher Odds on all Outcomes for the Fight

The team at Betfred are ensuring that existing customers do not miss out on some fantastic offers ahead of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua fight on Saturday night.

Whether you think Joshua has a chance at dethroning the Ukrainian champion, or if you think Usyk will be too strong for the two-time heavyweight king, Betfred are offering existing customers some boosted odds ahead of the big fight.

For example, Betfred have boosted odds on both fighters to be knocked down. This was previously priced at 7/2, but has been boosted to 9/2 at Betfred. Just one of their many fantastic boosts ahead of this fight at the weekend.

How to Claim the Betfred Usyk vs Joshua Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to Betfred

Navigate to the boxing tab on the app or online and click on Usyk vs Joshua

Take your pick of some stellar boosted odds on all Usyk vs Joshua markets

Betfred news default 970 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Copy Claim offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Fitzdares Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offer: Boosted Odds on Several Outcomes

Although they are perhaps more renowned for their horse racing offers, Fitzdares are offering existing customers some fantastic odds ahead of the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight.

Again, they have offered some great enhanced odds on several different outcomes of the fight. If you think Usyk will win on points, why not head to Fitzdares and make use of their boosted pricing, where you can back this at 6/4, enhanced from 7/5. This is just one of their many brilliant Usyk vs Joshua offers.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Usyk vs Joshua 2 Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to Fitzdares

Navigate to the boxing tab on the app or online and click on Usyk vs Joshua

Select whatever you think the outcome will be at some nice boosted odds at Fitzdares

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Virgin Bet Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Offer: Big Fight Specials Available

Perhaps more renowned for their offers on other sports such as football and horse racing, but this weekend Virgin Bet are offering existing customers some eye-catching ‘Fight Specials’ ahead of the Saudi showdown between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

You can get odds on Joshua to be knocked down in rounds 1-6 at 9/4, or Usyk to be knocked down in any round of the fight at 11/10. Both of these selections have been enhanced from previous prices, and you are likely to find a whole lot more if you check out Virgin Bet’s Usyk vs Joshua 2 offers for yourself.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Usyk vs Joshua Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here and sign up to Virgin Bet

Navigate to the boxing tab on the app or online and click on Usyk vs Joshua

Take your pick of some fantastic fight specials for this heavyweight rematch, whether you think Joshua will even the scores at 1-1 or if you think Usyk will put an end to the rivalry and win once again

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Odds

Haven’t claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 Anthony Joshua 7/4 Draw 16/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

More Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets