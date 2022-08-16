Best Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offers for Existing Customers

OLEKSANDR USYK vs Anthony Joshua 2 is finally upon us. After weeks of build up, anticipation and talking, the two heavyweight kingpins are battling it out at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.
Saturday night promises to be a magnificent event, and here is how you can make use of the fabulous betting offers we have gathered for you. If you want to place some bets on the Usyk vs Joshua fight too, well we have you covered with exclusive betting tips and predictions ahead of the big fight.
Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 from Jeddah this weekend.
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Best Boxing Free Bets
1.
Claim Offer
2.
Claim Free Bet
3.
Claim Free Bet
4.
Claim Free Bet
5.
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Best Existing Customer Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Offers
Take a look below to find out about the best existing customer bonuses we’ve found at sportsbooks online. Please note that several sites listed below also offer additional bonuses to existing players.
888Sport Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offer: £5 Free Bet When You Win at 4/1 or Bigger
888Sport have come up trumps with a fantastic betting offer for existing customers. They are offering existing customers a £5 free bet. Customers can also win a Usyk vs Joshua 2 bet at 4/1+ if their selection wins.
How to Claim the 888Sport Usyk vs Joshua Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport
- Back the Usyk vs Joshua fight winner at 4/1+ (up until the fight begins) and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (All Boxing Markets)
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
Bet365 Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offer: Boosted Odds For Several Markets
The team at bet365 have boosted several of their odds for the heavyweight mega-fight on Saturday night. Many of the different outcomes you are able to bet on have been boosted by bet365 ahead of the fight in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
For example, if you think Usyk will win, but perhaps might get knocked down at some stage during the fight, bet365 have boosted their odds from 4/1 to 5/1 for Usyk to be knocked down and win. This is just one of their many fantastic betting offers for Usyk vs Joshua 2.
How to Claim the bet365 Usyk vs Joshua Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to bet365
- Navigate to the boxing tab on the app or online and click on additional odds for Usyk vs Joshua
- Take your pick of some great boosted prices for both Joshua and Usyk to win
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet UK Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Offer: Power Prices for the Big Fight
Bet UK are offering existing customers some stellar power prices for the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 fight on Saturday night.
Oleksandr Usyk to win on points was EVS, but is now 7/5 at Bet UK thanks to their power price. If you think Joshua will win by KO/TKO, then that has been boosted too from 13/5 to 3/1! Make sure you don’t miss out on their incredible power prices.
How to Claim the Bet UK Usyk vs Joshua Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Bet UK
- Navigate to the boxing tab on the app or online and click on ‘Usyk vs Joshua’
- Take your pick of some fantastic power prices for both Usyk and Joshua to win on Saturday night
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
BoyleSports Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offer: Enhanced Odds On Selected Markets
BoyleSports are also offering existing customers some great enhanced odds pricing ahead of the heavyweight showdown from the Middle-East on Saturday night.
For example, Joshua to win by KO/TKO was 5/2 but has now been boosted to 7/2. Usyk to win by Unanimous Decision was 15/8, but is now 9/4. At least two knockdowns in the fight has been boosted from 6/4 to 7/4. These are just some of the amazing offers that BoyleSports are offering to their existing customers.
How to Claim the BoyleSports Usyk vs Joshua 2 Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to BoyleSports
- Navigate to the Usyk vs Joshua fight tab on the app or online and click on additional odds
- Take your pick of some epic enhanced odds on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua fight
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Betfred Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Offer: Paying Higher Odds on all Outcomes for the Fight
The team at Betfred are ensuring that existing customers do not miss out on some fantastic offers ahead of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua fight on Saturday night.
Whether you think Joshua has a chance at dethroning the Ukrainian champion, or if you think Usyk will be too strong for the two-time heavyweight king, Betfred are offering existing customers some boosted odds ahead of the big fight.
For example, Betfred have boosted odds on both fighters to be knocked down. This was previously priced at 7/2, but has been boosted to 9/2 at Betfred. Just one of their many fantastic boosts ahead of this fight at the weekend.
How to Claim the Betfred Usyk vs Joshua Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Betfred
- Navigate to the boxing tab on the app or online and click on Usyk vs Joshua
- Take your pick of some stellar boosted odds on all Usyk vs Joshua markets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Betfred news default
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Fitzdares Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offer: Boosted Odds on Several Outcomes
Although they are perhaps more renowned for their horse racing offers, Fitzdares are offering existing customers some fantastic odds ahead of the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight.
Again, they have offered some great enhanced odds on several different outcomes of the fight. If you think Usyk will win on points, why not head to Fitzdares and make use of their boosted pricing, where you can back this at 6/4, enhanced from 7/5. This is just one of their many brilliant Usyk vs Joshua offers.
How to Claim the Fitzdares Usyk vs Joshua 2 Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Fitzdares
- Navigate to the boxing tab on the app or online and click on Usyk vs Joshua
- Select whatever you think the outcome will be at some nice boosted odds at Fitzdares
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Virgin Bet Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Offer: Big Fight Specials Available
Perhaps more renowned for their offers on other sports such as football and horse racing, but this weekend Virgin Bet are offering existing customers some eye-catching ‘Fight Specials’ ahead of the Saudi showdown between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.
You can get odds on Joshua to be knocked down in rounds 1-6 at 9/4, or Usyk to be knocked down in any round of the fight at 11/10. Both of these selections have been enhanced from previous prices, and you are likely to find a whole lot more if you check out Virgin Bet’s Usyk vs Joshua 2 offers for yourself.
How to Claim the Virgin Bet Usyk vs Joshua Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Virgin Bet
- Navigate to the boxing tab on the app or online and click on Usyk vs Joshua
- Take your pick of some fantastic fight specials for this heavyweight rematch, whether you think Joshua will even the scores at 1-1 or if you think Usyk will put an end to the rivalry and win once again
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Odds
Haven’t claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
More Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets