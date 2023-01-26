Horse Racing

Best Ohio Horse Racing Sports Betting Sites To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup 2023

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
pegasus new
The excitement towards Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup 2023 is building by the day and bettors in the Buckeye State can use the best Ohio sports betting sites to place their bets, plus also claim a $1000 free bet with BetOnline.

BetOnline are offering a 50% deposit match of up to $1000 to all horse racing bettors who open an account this weekend. For example – if you deposit $100 you get $50 Free, or if you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 Free.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive your $1000 free bet
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On The 2023 Pegasus World Cup In Ohio With BetOnline

BetOnline has made it super simple to have a bet on the Pegasus World Cup as they are the best Ohio sports betting site around today. Let’s show you how to place your bet.

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Head to the horse racing betting page
  • Select your Pegasus World Cup bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your Pegasus World Cup bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Pegasus World Cup In Ohio

We have listed the main reasons why Ohio bettors should join up with BetOnline for horse racing bets. 

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Can bet with crypto
  • Better Lines and Odds on all races
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet

Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites For 2023 Pegasus World Cup

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

2023 Pegasus World Cup Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the Pegasus World Cup.

  • The last five Pegasus World Cup winners were aged 4 or 5 years-old (White Abarrio, Proxy, Simplification, Ridin With Biden, Defunded, Skippylongstocking, Get Her Number, Last Samurai, Cyberknife, Stilleto Boy, O’Connor)
  • Trainer Bob Baffert won the race in 2017 and 2020 – He saddles Defunded
  • Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr won the race in 2020 and 2022 – He saddles Defunded
  • Trainer Brad H. Cox won the race in 2021 – He saddles Cyberknife

2023 Pegasus World Cup Betting Odds

For all Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes odds click here to go to BetOnline

  • Cyberknife 15-8
  • Defunded 9-2
  • Proxy 9-2
  • Art Collector 7-1
  • Skippylongstocking 9-1
  • White Abarrio 9-1
  • Get Her Number 16-1
  • 25-1 Bar

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

$1000 Welcome Bonus This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

 Claim Offer

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
