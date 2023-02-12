Super Bowl LVII goes down tonight and features a battle between the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of this huge football clash, be sure to familiarise yourself with the best offshore sportsbooks for Super Bowl bets.

Best Offshore Sportsbooks For Super Bowl Bets

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting Option For Super Bowl LVII XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500 BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2,000 Receive your free bet of up to $1,000

Super Bowl Sports Betting Latest Update

The advantage of using one of the offshore sportsbooks mentioned in this article is that it doesn’t matter which US state you are betting from, you can still bet on the Super Bowl. Another advantage is that there are no KYC checks with these offshore betting sites meaning you can bet to your hearts content on the 2023 Super Bowl without a care in the world.

How To Get A Super Bowl Free Bet From Any US State

Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

1. BetOnline Super Bowl Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

One bookie who you should be taking advantage of for their Super Bowl free bets is BetOnline.

New users will be given a $1,000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2,000 (50% matched deposit bonus). You can claim this offer as a new customer today to get your Super Bowl free bets for tonight’s Eagles vs Chiefs football clash.

2. Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting Option For Super Bowl LVII

At Lucky Block, new members can claim an exclusive betting bonus for the 2023 Super Bowl.

NFL fans can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first seven days after opening an account.

On top of that, Lucky Block currently host a raffle called ‘February Football Mania’ where every participant has a chance to win €100. You’ll need to place a €20 bet to receive a ticket (maximum 50 tickets).

There will be 50 winners receiving €100, the drawing will be on the 19th of February, 12:00 UTC.

That means NFL fans can reduce their risk when betting on Super Bowl Sunday and get cash back if their chosen wagers lose.

Lucky Block also offers some of the best Super Bowl odds in the industry as well as being a trusted and reliable cryptocurrency sportsbook. Compared to other crypto betting sites, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for both the Chiefs and Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Lucky Block:

Click here to sign up to Lucky Block Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days

Terms and Conditions:

15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only

The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’

Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN:

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

3. XBet Super Bowl Sports Betting Offer: First Deposit Bonus Up To $500

If you join XBet today you can get up to $500 in NFL free bets to use on the Super Bowl. Simply deposit $1,000 to get your 50% deposit bonus just in time for tonight’s clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

4. BetUS Super Bowl Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2,500

If you’re wondering how to bet on the Super Bowl tonight and want to claim as many NFL free bets as possible, then BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $2,500 in free bets. The bets are split in two with $2,000 for sports and another $500 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money.

Claim the BetUS Super Bowl betting offer

5. MyBookie Super Bowl Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000

If you’re looking to maximize your NFL free bets for the Super Bowl tonight, you will not want to pass up MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will get 50% of their first deposit up to $1,000 in free bets by using the link below. This offer is not to be missed ahead of the Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl battle tonight.

6. Bovada Super Bowl Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, this exclusive promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for the Super Bowl will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash up to $750. Simply sign up using the link below.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -2.5 | KC +2.5

Super Bowl Betting Odds

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. NFL fans can maximize their profits by placing their bets at BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds. Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

While the Super Bowl point spread is set very sharp, NFL fans can still find discrepancies between the top sportsbooks. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread market.

Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 @ -110

Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 @ -110

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Getting the best Super Bowl moneyline odds is important for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl Sunday. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about covering the spread can still bet on a team to win by wagering on the moneyline.

Philadelphia Eagles @ -135

Kansas City Chiefs @ +115

Super Bowl MVP Odds

NFL quarterbacks have dominated the Super Bowl MVP over the years and Jalen Hurts is the favorite to carry on that trend at this year’s event as +115 favorite. However, the Eagles man will have Patrick Mahomes breathing down his neck for the award at next best +135. Before you place your bet, check out the Super Bowl MVP odds for both quarterbacks from BetOnline.

Jalen Hurts @ +115

Patrick Mahomes @ +135

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

In the Super Bowl, tails has a slight edge over heads in terms of the coin toss results. In 56 Super Bowls, the Super Bowl coin toss has landed on tails 29 times compared to just 27 on heads. Below, you’ll find Super Bowl coin toss odds from BetOnline, which offers less juice than most other NFL sportsbooks.

Heads @ -101

Tails @ -101

Super Bowl National Anthem Time Odds

Country singer Chris Stapleton will be singing the Super Bowl national anthem in 2023. At just 125 seconds, this year’s Super Bowl national anthem over under bet is set quite low. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline.

Over 125 seconds @ -135

Under 125 seconds @ +105

1. $1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Claim Offer

NFL Related Content