Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4 – USA Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Join as we guide you through our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL Week 4, which gets underway in Wisconsin on Thursday. We will also show you how to make full use of their welcome offers ahead of a loaded slate for this upcoming gameweek.

Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4

List Of The Best Offshore Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 4

The eight sportsbooks listed below have been carefully selected using a specific set of criteria by our research team.

Our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL Week 4 are the result of searching far and wide for the best overall customer experience, as well as optimal NFL market coverage.

  1. BetOnline – Get up to $1000 in NFL Week 4 free bets
  2. Everygame – $500 Welcome bonus for NFL Week 4
  3. BetNow – NFL specialists with $1000 in free bets to claim for Week 4
  4. Bovada – Wide range of deposit methods including crypto
  5. MyBookie – Popular amongst NFL bettors with a 50% deposit match
  6. BetUS – Generous $2500 welcome offer to claim for NFL Week 4
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – 2 x $500 NFL Week 4 free bets
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming capabilities for NFL

How To Sign Up To Offshore Sportsbooks In The USA

There are plenty of benefits in choosing to bet with offshore sportsbooks for NFL .

Hassle-free sign-ups, exclusive NFL markets and prices, as well as the ability to bet in any state – no matter its restrictions – makes for a comprehensive betting experience.

See below to see how to sign up to BetOnline, who are our top pick for NFL Week 4.

  1. Join BetOnline here
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Unlock the NFL betting offer of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Week 4 wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

There are still some states where sports bettors are restricted, despite it being legal and operational across large parts of the country.

The offshore sportsbooks featured in this guide are the perfect remedy for this problem, as they allow users to wager from ANYWHERE in the USA, no matter which state they reside in.

Week 4 is loaded with some unmissable matchups, starting with Thursday Night Football in Green Bay as the Packers welcome the Lions.

Now is the best time to claim these NFL Week 4 betting offers if you haven’t already, and with plenty of games to choose from across the weekend, you can begin betting instantly with no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks required.

NFL Week 4 Betting Options

There is no shortage of options with which to use on your newly awarded betting bonuses on – below we take you through some of the most popular avenues for keen NFL bettors.

  • Moneyline – bet on who you think will win a given game.
  • Over/Under Spreads – bet on whether you think the final score will be more or less than the implied total, set by sportsbooks
  • Game Props – match events such as half-time winners, margin of victory or which team scores the first touchdown
  • Player Props – similar to game props, but you are focusing selections on individual players and their milestones in a given game, i.e passing yards, sacks etc.
  • Same Game Parlays – one of the most popular options for NFL betting, parlays allow you to combine game and player props in one selection for increased odds.

 

