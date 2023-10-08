American Football

Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday Week 5 Betting | Claim $2,000 NFL Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
nfl money NEW
nfl money NEW

Sign-up with the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL Sunday week 5 betting with $2,000 in NFL free bets on offer – while these betting sites don’t have to follow the US state betting rules, so you can use them to bet on the NFL in ANY US region.

Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday Week 5 Betting

$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

We’ve hand-picked three of the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL Sunday week 5 betting that will allow you to bypass any State betting rules that prevent you from placing bets on the football. There’s also a combined total of $2,000 on offer in free bets, with all this week’s big matches priced up with competitive odds.

  1. Bovada – $750 welcome offer with leading offshore sportsbook for NFL Sunday
  2. BetNow – $1000 free bet for NFL with offershore betting site
  3. Everygame – $500 joining bonus and existing customer offers for NFL offshore betting

Bet On NFL Sunday In ANY US State With The Best Offshore Sportsbooks

When joining up with the offshore sportsbooks for NFL Sunday ‘week 5’ they also allow you to place bets in ANY US State as the individual US state gambling laws don’t apply to them or their customers.

So, can claim today’s Bovada NFL betting offer to use on the Sunday ‘week 5’ action, which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750. To get the full $750 free bet, then deposit $1000, or even a $100 initial outlay will reward players with a $75 free bet.

How To Claim Your NFL Free Bets With Bovada

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for NFL Sunday week 5
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

US Offshore Sports Update For Gambling On NFL Sunday Week 5

NFL betting in the US is a great pastime for football fans and most of the time it’s easy to do.

However, this can depend on what state you live in – as some areas of the US have more strict rules and laws.

But the top US offshore sportsbooks for NFL on this page don’t have to adhere to these state rules – as they are not based in America.

So, if you live in a state like California or Texas the regional rules don’t apply with the three sportsbooks on this page.

As well as getting over the state laws betting problem – there are also up to $2000 in NFL free bets to claim off them, a slick sign-up process with NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers to keep you interested.

RELATED: NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 5

NFL Sunday Betting Options: Cowboys vs 49ers

Many big NFL Sunday ‘week 5’ games to enjoy this week, but one of the standout matchups is the Dallas Cowboys vs the San Francisco 49ers.

This will be the 40th meeting between these heavyweight NFL teams, who have won the Super Bowl 10 times between them.

Of the 39 games already played it’s tighter than tight at 19-19 (1 tie), but one team will edge into the lead on Sunday.

The best offshore sportsbooks feel that winner will be the 49ers, who are the new Super Bowl LVIII favorites having won all of their opening four matches.

However, the Cowboys are not behind with 3 wins from 4 and have also won 4 of their last 5 trips to the Levi’s Stadium.

  • Moneyline Betting Odds
  • Dallas Cowboys @ +165
  • San Francisco 49ers @ -195

Note: Odds are subject to change.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
American Football

LATEST How To Bet On Dallas Cowboys To Beat San Francisco 49ers In Texas

Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 6 2023
Devon Achane Dolphins pic 1
American Football
Bet On New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins With BetOnline $1000 NFL Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 6 2023

Place a bet on New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins with BetOnline and you get add up to $1000 in NFL free bets to your new account, plus also use…

Kadarius Toney chiefs pic
American Football
BetNow Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 5, Including Chiefs vs Vikings
Author image Andy Newton  •  8h

The BetNow betting offer for NFL Sunday week 5, which includes the Super Bowl winner the Kansas City Chiefs on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings, will see new…

best New York sportsbooks Giants vs Vikings
American Football
Bovada NFL Free Bet: $750 To Bet On Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 2 2023
J.K. Dobbins injury vs Texans pic
American Football
How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 29 2023
Aaron Rodgers
American Football
NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football: Claim Up To $8,750 In Bonuses
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 28 2023
NFL total attendance in 2022-SportsLens.com
American Football
How To Bet On NFL Week 3 In ANY US State – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 24 2023
Arrow to top