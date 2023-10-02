We’ve researched the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL Monday night football betting that will allow you to place bets in ANY US State, plus have over $6,000 in free bets to claim. Let’s tell you more.



Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting

Top 6 Offshore Sportsbooks For Seahawks vs Giants Monday Night Football

The below list of 6 offshore sportsbooks are what we feel are the best around in this market place that will not only give new players $6,750 in free bets tonight’s big MNF clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants, but also have a smooth sign-up process with no KYC checks and will allow betting in ANY part of the US.

BetOnline – $1000 in NFL free bets for NFL Monday night football Everygame – $500 joining offer with 100% deposit bonus Seahawks vs Giants BetNow – $1000 in free bets to redeem with top offshore sportsbook Bovada – Crypto and USD supported NFL offshore sportsbook MyBookie – Leading choice for NFL bettors with a 50% reload bonus BetUS – Gigantic $2500 sign-up offer to claim for NFL Monday

Bet In ANY US State With Our Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL

Join the offshore sportsbooks for NFL sportsbooks on this page and they will allow you to bet in ANY US state – these are fully licenced and trusted US betting sites, that you can also get over $6,000 in free bets with.

Let’s show you how easy this is with BetOnline.

Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Monday Night Football Bets

US Sports Betting Update For NFL Monday Night Football Today



If you’re searching on how to place NFL bets within the USA this can often not be as easy as it might sound – as a lot depends on what state you are trying to bet in, with some having not been passed legal to wager in just yet.

However, there is ‘brilliant news’ on this front as there is a way around this as we’ve researched the best 6 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of today’s NFL Monday night game between the Seahawks and the Giants.

Meaning if you live (or are trying to bet) in a banned area like California, Florida or Texas you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally and safely place wagers on the American Football.

There are also some great free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $6,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you supplied with free bets long after creating your accounts.

Their NFL market coverage is also top-notch, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on today’s NFL Monday night football between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.

NFL Monday Night Football Betting Options



It’s off to the MetLife Stadium tonight as the New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks in the Monday Night Football.

This will be the 21st time the sides have met, and you can’t split the teams with 10 wins each – who will edge into the series lead tonight?

If the recent head-to-head stats are anything to go by the money line betting, then Seattle could get the win – the Seahawks have won 5 of their last 6 vs New York.

Played: 20 times

Seahawks Wins: 10

Giants Wins: 10

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 30, 2022: Giants 13 @ Seahawks 27

Stat: Seattle have won five of their last six against New York

Money Line Monday Night Football Betting Odds

Seattle Seahawks @ -126

New York Giants @ +106

Note: Odds are subject to change

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

See the best NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

