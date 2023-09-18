NFL

Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting: Claim $8,750 In Free Bets

Andy Newton
NFL total attendance in 2022-SportsLens.com

Get accounts with the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL Monday night football betting and you can also claim up to $8,750 in NFL free bets for tonight’s Saints vs Panthers and Browns vs Steelers matches.

Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting

  1. BetOnline – $1000 in NFL free bets with top football betting site
  2. Everygame – $500 Welcome offer to claim with 100% deposit bonus
  3. Bovada – Crypto and USD supported for NFL Monday night football
  4. BetNow – $1000 in free bets to claim for Monday night football games
  5. MyBookie – First-rate choice for NFL bettors with a 50% reload bonus
  6. BetUS – BIG $2500 sign-up offer for NFL betting on Monday night
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – Claim 2 x $500 NFL free bets on first two deposits
  8. JazzSports – Easy-to-navigate site with NFL offers for existing players.

Bet In ANY US State With The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting

When joining the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL for Monday night football betting is they will also allow you to bet in ANY US State – so, it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area of the US, or not.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Get your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Bets
Latest US Sports Betting Update

Placing bets on this season’s NFL within the USA can be a lot harder depending on where you might live in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

However, this can be overcome. We’ve done the homework for you with the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to place bets on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of today’s Monday night football action.

So it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like California or Texas you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have researched the leading overall betting experience and found the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be let down.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on the Monday night football – this week’s games are between the Saints and Panthers and the Browns vs Steelers.

NFL Monday Night Football Betting Options

The New Orleans Saints will be hoping to keep up their winning start against the Carolina Panthers after beating the Tennessee Titans on ‘week one’.

These sides will face-off for the 58th time tonight and it can’t be much tighter with the Saints leading the series just 29-28.

However, it’s the Panthers that have won their last two home games vs the Saints.

Bet Money Line Play

New Orleans Saints

 -165 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

 +145 betonline ag

The Browns make the trip to the Heinz Field Stadium this evening to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in what will be the 144th time these teams have played each other.

It’s Pittsburgh that have the series lead 80-62 and hold a monster home stat vs the Browns – they’ve lost just one of their last 20 games vs Cleveland in front of their home fans.

Bet Money Line Play

Cleveland Browns

 -133 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

 +113 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change.

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII (2023/24)

The NFL odds below are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
