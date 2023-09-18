Get accounts with the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL Monday night football betting and you can also claim up to $8,750 in NFL free bets for tonight’s Saints vs Panthers and Browns vs Steelers matches.



Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting

BetOnline – $1000 in NFL free bets with top football betting site Everygame – $500 Welcome offer to claim with 100% deposit bonus Bovada – Crypto and USD supported for NFL Monday night football BetNow – $1000 in free bets to claim for Monday night football games MyBookie – First-rate choice for NFL bettors with a 50% reload bonus BetUS – BIG $2500 sign-up offer for NFL betting on Monday night Sportsbetting.ag – Claim 2 x $500 NFL free bets on first two deposits JazzSports – Easy-to-navigate site with NFL offers for existing players.

Bet In ANY US State With The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting

When joining the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL for Monday night football betting is they will also allow you to bet in ANY US State – so, it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area of the US, or not.

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Get your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Bets

Latest US Sports Betting Update

Placing bets on this season’s NFL within the USA can be a lot harder depending on where you might live in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

However, this can be overcome. We’ve done the homework for you with the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to place bets on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of today’s Monday night football action.



So it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like California or Texas you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have researched the leading overall betting experience and found the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be let down.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on the Monday night football – this week’s games are between the Saints and Panthers and the Browns vs Steelers.

NFL Monday Night Football Betting Options

The New Orleans Saints will be hoping to keep up their winning start against the Carolina Panthers after beating the Tennessee Titans on ‘week one’.

These sides will face-off for the 58th time tonight and it can’t be much tighter with the Saints leading the series just 29-28.

However, it’s the Panthers that have won their last two home games vs the Saints.

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints -165 Carolina Panthers +145

The Browns make the trip to the Heinz Field Stadium this evening to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in what will be the 144th time these teams have played each other.

It’s Pittsburgh that have the series lead 80-62 and hold a monster home stat vs the Browns – they’ve lost just one of their last 20 games vs Cleveland in front of their home fans.

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns -133 Pittsburgh Steelers +113

Note: Odds are subject to change.

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII (2023/24)

The NFL odds below are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

