The first NFL Sunday of the season comes slated with an intriguing set of games, and with so many opportunities to add a little more excitement to your weekend viewing, we are guiding you through some of our top picks for the best offshore betting sites.

Best Offshore Betting Sites For NFL Sunday

BetOnline – Industry-leading odds and generous welcome offer Everygame – Heavy emphasis on NFL betting Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers BetNow – Deep NFL market coverage and strong loyalty programmes MyBookie – Competitive NFL prices and all-encompassing markets

How to Bet on the NFL Using Offshore Betting Sites

Using our pick of the best offshore NFL betting sites, users in the USA are able to bet from anywhere, even if they reside in a restricted state.

They also come equipped with several other unique benefits including improved odds, no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks and exclusive markets you wouldn’t find on traditional operators.

See below how you can sign up and begin betting below using BetOnline.

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Bets

RELATED: NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Those eager to wager on the NFL this weekend, but who find themselves in a restricted state, fear not.

With the featured offshore betting sites listed in this article, prospective customers will be able to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can become a member and begin betting on all the usual traditional markets you would find at operators in legal states, and even some exclusive prices you can’t find anywhere else.

There are also no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, meaning you can begin betting within a matter of minutes once you have signed up.

Our pick of the best offshore betting sites have been carefully researched by our team, using criteria that features welcome offers, online reputation and customer care.

NFL Betting Options Using Offshore Betting Sites

Offshore betting sites not only allow for flexible wagering, but there is plenty to explore when it comes NFL betting.

Traditional market such as moneyline winners, over/under spreads and props are all available, but you can very easily find yourself going down a rabbit hole with a wide selection of niche odds for gametime and futures specials, as well exclusive markets such as ‘player performance duels’.

NFL Week One Fixtures

20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023

13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

Other Content You May Like