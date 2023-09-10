NFL

Best Offshore Betting Sites In The USA For NFL Sunday – USA Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Best Offshore Betting Sites For NFL
Best Offshore Betting Sites For NFL

The first NFL Sunday of the season comes slated with an intriguing set of games, and with so many opportunities to add a little more excitement to your weekend viewing, we are guiding you through some of our top picks for the best offshore betting sites.

Best Offshore Betting Sites For NFL Sunday

$1000 Welcome Bonus For NFL Now 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus On NFL Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 2023/24 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
NFL OFFER: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  1. BetOnline – Industry-leading odds and generous welcome offer
  2. Everygame – Heavy emphasis on NFL betting
  3. Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – Deep NFL market coverage and strong loyalty programmes
  5. MyBookie – Competitive NFL prices and all-encompassing markets

How to Bet on the NFL Using Offshore Betting Sites

Using our pick of the best offshore NFL betting sites, users in the USA are able to bet from anywhere, even if they reside in a restricted state.

They also come equipped with several other unique benefits including improved odds, no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks and exclusive markets you wouldn’t find on traditional operators.

See below how you can sign up and begin betting below using BetOnline.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Those eager to wager on the NFL this weekend, but who find themselves in a restricted state, fear not.

With the featured offshore betting sites listed in this article, prospective customers will be able to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can become a member and begin betting on all the usual traditional markets you would find at operators in legal states, and even some exclusive prices you can’t find anywhere else.

There are also no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, meaning you can begin betting within a matter of minutes once you have signed up.

Our pick of the best offshore betting sites have been carefully researched by our team, using criteria that features welcome offers, online reputation and customer care.

NFL Betting Options Using Offshore Betting Sites

Offshore betting sites not only allow for flexible wagering, but there is plenty to explore when it comes NFL betting.

Traditional market such as moneyline winners, over/under spreads and props are all available, but you can very easily find yourself going down a rabbit hole with a wide selection of niche odds for gametime and futures specials, as well exclusive markets such as ‘player performance duels’.

NFL Week One Fixtures

  • 20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
jetsbills
NFL

LATEST Jets vs Bills Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Aaron Rodgers Set To Guide The Jets To Victory

Author image Louis Fargher  •  18h
jalin Hyatt Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants vs Cowboys Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023

Redeem a Giants vs Cowboys free bet bonus ahead of today’s big NFL Sunday game with a total of $4,250 in betting offer promos to claim. Plus, you can also…

Best California Sportsbooks Chargers vs Jaguars
NFL
Chargers vs Dolphins Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023

Redeem a Chargers vs Dolphins free bet bonus ahead of today’s big NFL Sunday game with a total of $4,250 in betting offer promos to claim. Plus, you can also…

ChatGPT Broncos
NFL
Broncos vs Raiders Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic
NFL
Patriots vs Eagles Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
Sean Clifford Packers pic
NFL
Bears vs Packers Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings vs Buccaneers Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
Arrow to top