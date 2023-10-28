Boxing Betting

Best Odds On USA Sportsbooks For Tyson Fury To Win By KO vs Francis Ngannou

Paul Kelly
Below we will outline the best odds on USA sportsbooks for Tyson Fury to win by KO vs Francis Ngannou, ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated crossover fight in Saudi Arabia.

Best USA Sportsbooks For Tyson Fury KO Odds In USA

What Are The Odds For Tyson Fury To Win By KO vs Francis Ngannou?

Given the fact that this is a heavyweight bout and both men are incredibly heavy handed, the odds on the fight ending via knockout are pretty high.

Fury is the overriding -1400 favorite to win, with the best offshore sportsbooks heavily favoring him to win the fight via knockout too (-500). However, it is apparent that if Francis Ngannou is to win this fight, his only chance is by securing a devastating KO of his own.

Check out the table below to see the best odds on backing either ‘The Gypsy King’ or the former UFC Heavyweight Champion winning the fight via knockout:

Operator Fury by KO/TKO Ngannou by KO/TKO Sign-Up
Bovada -550 +850 Bovada sportsbook
Everygame -556 +900 everygame logo
BetNow -550 +650 betnow

You can also back other methods of victory for both men, including the outright win market and whether either man could win via decision:

  • Tyson Fury to Win @ -1400
  • Francis Ngannou to Win @ +750
  • Tyson Fury to win via Decision @ +500
  • Francis Ngannou to win via Decision @ +6600
  • Draw @ +4000

Recommended USA Sportsbook For Odds On Fury To Win By KO

Bovada is our top performing boxing betting site for the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight and you can sign-up with them by clicking the link below.

When joining you can also take advantage of their 75% welcome bonus offer (up to $750). Bovada are the best boxing sportsbooks for odds on the Fury vs Ngannou fight with various different markets available.

Whether it be wagering outright, method of victory, over/under rounds, knockdown markets or any other props you can think of, Bovada have got all angles covered. Bovada is certainly the place to be for all of your Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou boxing bets.

No matter what US state you reside in, anyone can sign up to our offshore sportsbooks and bet on the next Fury vs Ngannou action.

NOTE: You can still claim this offer – even a $100 first deposit will get you a $75 free bet for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
