See below the best NFL Sunday bonuses and sportsbook free bets ahead of the upcoming week 3 action. There are 13 more NFL matches on Sunday and two more on Monday for football fans to look forward to and you can enjoy the action even more with up to $8,750 in NFL betting offers.



Best NFL Sunday Bonuses, Free Bets & Betting Offers For Week 3 Games

BetOnline – $1000 NFL Sunday bonus and free bets for week 3 Everygame – $500 NFL Sunday betting offer for NFL Sunday week 3 Bovada – Crypto and USD supported NFL betting site with $750 in free bets BetNow – $1000 in promos & bonuses to redeem for NFL Sunday MyBookie – Get an extra 50% reload bonus and $1000 NFL Sunday betting offer BetUS – BIG $2500 NFL Sunday bonus to claim, plus ongoing NFL betting offers Sportsbetting.ag – 2 x $500 NFL Sunday bonuses for today JazzSports – Existing customer free bets for NFL Sunday betting today

Bet In ANY US State With The Best NFL Sunday Bonuses and Free Bets on Week 3

When using the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL ahead of this Sunday, these will allow you bet in ANY US State – so, it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area of the US, or not.

Open a BetOnline account today Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Bets

Latest US Sports Betting Update For NFL Sunday Bonuses On Week 3

When placing bets on the NFL in the USA can sometimes have some hurdles to overcome – This can often be related to where you live or are trying to bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

However, there is ‘great news’ here as we’ve researched the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which will let you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of today’s NFL Sunday games on week 3.



Therefore, it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like California or Texas – you can join one of the featured and trusted offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football today.

We have researched the best overall betting experience and found the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to rivalling.

There are also some top free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL campaign.

Then, once a member, these US sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested way after you’ve placed that NFL week 3 first bet.

Their NFL market coverage is also the best in the marketplace, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be let down.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on NFL Sunday on Sept 24.

NFL Sunday Football Betting Options For Week 3 (Sept 24, 2023)

There are plenty of standout NFL week 3 games for fans to get stuck into, including the Bills @ Commanders and Bears @ Chiefs, while we also see the Denver Broncos on the road to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Miami has started the new season in flying form with two wins and hold a 12-7 series lead over Denver too. The Dolphins also have a top record when facing Denver at home – having won 8 of their last 9.

Played: 20 times

Broncos Wins: 7

Dolphins Wins: 12

Tied: 1

Last Met: Nov 22, 2020: Dolphins 13 @ Broncos 20

Main Stat: Dolphins have won 8 of their last 9 at home vs Broncos

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos +240 Miami Dolphins -285

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Best NFL Sunday Bonuses, Free Bets & Betting Offers For Week 3 Reviewed



See below the best NFL Sunday betting offer promos in more detail with our mini reviews for the 8 featured sportsbooks.

BETONLINE: $1000 Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 3 (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline will give new accounts a $1000 NFL Sunday bonus this week – which is based on a 50% deposit bonus – therefore, to max-out the full $1000 on offer, you need to deposit $2000.

But, if you can’t put in a first deposit of $2000, then this is fine as well – as you can claim this welcome offer for as little as $55 ($27.50) free bet.

Once joined you’ll also get the best NFL betting markets for all the 2023/24 games with some of the most competitive odds you’ll see from any US sportsbook.

With many existing customer offers too, that include a 25% reload bonus and refer a friend rewards, then there’s many things to keep you interested long after you place your first bet.

BetOnline Positives



50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

25% sports reload business

Existing customer NFL offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

All NFL markets for various games

Place bets in ANY US State

Bet with crypto

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

EVERYGAME: $500 Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 3 (100% Deposit Bonus)



Everygame have a $500 in NFL promos & bonuses for NFL Sunday week 3 to claim on with their 100% deposit betting offer.

The offer is easy to understand – just deposit up to $500 and the Everygame team will match it – meaning you’ll have up to $500 in NFL free bets added to your account ready for the Sunday games this week (24 Sept, 2023).

With top NFL betting odds on all the games with one of the best market coverages, it’s not hard to see why Everygame are one of the top US sportsbooks for NFL betting.

There are also many existing customer offers to look out for on their site that include free parlay bets, deposit reloads and rewards for any friends you get to sign-up with them too.

Everygame Positives



Better odds and more markets

Place bets in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18+

Top 100% deposit welcome bonus

Bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

BETNOW: $1000 Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 3 (100% Deposit Bonus)



BetNow new joiners can redeem another $1000 in NFL Sunday week 3 bonuses and betting offers with their exclusive SportsLens 100% matched deposit bonus.

Their easy-to-navigate sportsbook is a firm favorite with football fans all over the US and with the new NFL season now started, they’ve got the best and latest odds and all the popular markets covered for EVERY game.

If that’s not enough – you can also use BetNow to bet in ANY US state and also get some of the best NFL existing customer offers on the market – ones like a great 25% reup bonus and 2% back on any weekly losses – paid back each Monday.

BetNow Positives



100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

10% weekly rebate

Wide NFL market selection for various games

Bet in ANY US state

Existing customer NFL offers

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program

Age restriction: 18+

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

BOVADA: $750 Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 3 (75% Deposit Bonus)



If you want another $750 in NFL betting offers – you can when you get an account with Bovada.

With their 75% deposit bonus for NFL Sunday week 3, just deposit $1000 and this will put $750 in NFL free bets into your account.

You can also bet using crypto with Bovada, if you prefer, while the minimum deposit is just $20 if you are not able to max-out for their full $750 free bet.

NFL betting lovers ahead of the Sunday games on Sept 24, can then explore all the normal betting markets and top odds at Bovada and also qualify for their many existing customer NFL offers that include a rewards points scheme – giving you more, the more you wager.

Bovada Positives



Better odds and more player props markets

Age restriction: 18 years old+

Existing customer NFL betting offers

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

Bet on ANY US state

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

MYBOOKIE: $1000 Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 3 (50% Deposit Bonus)



Join MyBookie for the NFL week 3 Sunday action and you’ll can get up to $1000 in NFL free bets to use on any of the matches.

The MyBookie sportsbook is a well-established sportsbook that is a leading choice with NFL bettors due to their wide market selection and many existing customer deals.

These ongoing offers include a 50% reload bonus to use after your opening deposit and a clever 200% bonus for any friends you send in their direction.

You can also place bets with MyBookie in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you live in a current banned betting section of the US.

MyBookie Positives

Better odds and more markets

Existing customer NFL offers

Age restriction: 18 years old+

Bet on NFL in ANY US State

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

BETUS: $2500 Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 3 (100% Deposit Bonus)



BetUS have a ‘super-sized’ NFL Sunday bonuses and free bets for Sept 24.

This first sign-up promo free bet is a 100% deposit offer so if you are able to do an initial payment of $2500, this will release this monster free bet into your new account.

The BetUS sportsbook has been servicing NFL bettors since 1994 with the best odds and markets – so, it’s fair to say, they’ve been around the block in the betting game.

There’s also no let-up with BetUS, as despite many new sportsbooks coming to the market, they continue to back any customer feedback and improve their offering.

Why? Well, there are also some excellent existing customer offers with a 10% cash and extra crypto bonuses in play.

While, if you’ve got a lot of friends, you could be coining it in with their $600 refer a friend offer.

BetUS Positives



Better odds and more markets

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

Top sign-up offer

Bet in ANY US State

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

SPORTSBETTING.AG: $1000 Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 3 (100% Deposit Bonus On 1st Two)



Sportsbetting.ag are also worth joining too if you like sports betting – especially on the NFL.

You can get going with TWO initial 100% matched deposit bonuses of $500 on each one.

So – if you claim the full for these, that’s $1000 in free money betting offers to wager on the NFL Sunday week 3 matches.

Then, once you’ve got your new Sportsbetting.ag account, you can then see the wide choice of NFL games and markets they have, coupled with competitive betting odds.

The offers keep delivering long after joining too as there is also a 25% reload bonus to get your hands on after your first two deposits, another $200 refer-a-friend bonus if you’ve any mates that want to get involved too and some interesting NFL contests are a nice touch.

Sportsbetting.ag Positives



Better odds and more player props markets

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18 years old

Generous sign-up offer

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

JAZZ SPORTS: $1000 Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 3 (100% Deposit Bonus)



Jazz Sports are the last of the showcased sportsbooks for NFL Sunday bonuses, but despite this position they are still one of the best betting sites around.

Their NFL coverage is adored by many football bettors, with each NFL game covered and all the normal markets from spreads, touchdown scorers and parlays, not to mention futures betting options.

You can also place a bet in ANY US state with Jazz Sports and as soon as you’ve got your account this will also unlock $25 risk-free props builder and live betting free bets for existing customers to keep you entertained well after placing your first wager.

Reasons To Bet With Jazz Sports?

Top odds and all the NFL markets covered

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18 years old

$1000 NFL free bet to claim

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

NFL Week 3 Schedule

20:15 New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers Thurs 21 Sep

13:00 Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins Sun 24 Sept

13:00 New England Patriots @ New York Jets Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 24 Sept

13:00 New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 24 Sept

16:05 Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 24 Sept

16:25 Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 24 Sept

16:25 Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 24 Sept

20:20 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 24 Sept

20:15 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mon 25 Sept

21:15 Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Mon 25 Sept

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

See below the latest NFL odds which are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

