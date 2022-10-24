Countries
Home News best nfl sportsbook for mnf betting claim 1000 with bears vs patriots sports betting promo code

Best NFL Sportsbook For MNF Betting: Claim $1000 With Bears vs Patriots Sports Betting Promo Code

Author image

Updated

27 mins ago

on

3 min read

patriots vs bears

It’s Monday Night Football time as Chicago Bears travel to the Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots, and we have searched far and wide to bring our readers the very best betting offer ready for tonight, where new users can claim up to $1000 in free bets!

Best NFL Betting Sites For Bears vs Patriots

$1000 Welcome Offer
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
$750 In Free Bet Welcome Offer
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
$750 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply

100% deposit match up to $500

Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply

 

NFL Sportsbook Of The Day – Claim $1000 in Free Bets With BetOnline 

BetOnline are our favourite sportsbook ready for Monday Night Football based on our two-pronged criteria; customer experience and user rewards.

While there are over 25 different sporting categories to explore across their vast sportsbook, regular bettors and fans of American events such as NBA, and more importantly the NFL, will find an extensive catalogue of markets to sink their teeth into.

betonlineag odds table

BetOnline are also an offshore bookmaker which may be beneficial if you find yourself in a state where sports betting is limited or restricted. Better yet, you can bet from anywhere you wish, so this makes them an attractive choice for any NFL fan in the States ahead of tonight’s clash.

Not only do they offer traditional avenues to wager including moneyline, over and under spreads, and props, but game-day specials and unmatched parlay building culminates in a comprehensive betting experience.

Customers who are just stumbling upon their platform now can benefit from a generous 50% match deposit up to $1000. Although $1000 may be steep for the majority of bettors, fear not, for the percentage remains the same for lower deposits.

How to Claim The $1000 NFL Free Bet

  1. Click Here to Register With BetOnline Today
  2. Make initial deposit with our promo code INSIDERS
  3. Unlock your 50% match bonus and get a free bet up to $1000!
  4. Scour the markets and find your winning Bears vs Patriots selection.

 

Register With BetOnline

Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Chicago Bears +305 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots -375 BetOnline logo

 

Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Betting Lines

Team Spread Bookmaker
Chicago Bears +9 (-112) BetOnline logo
New England Patriots -9 (-108) BetOnline logo

Claim A Further $3000 With Our Other Top NFL Sportsbooks

While finding BetOnline and their welcome offer, we also jotted down some more notable sites and their bonuses which could come in handy ahead of tonight’s game.

In total, there are $3000 worth of free bets ready to be claimed should you be a new customer, which means there is $4000 in bonuses if you add BetOnline’s as well!

See our comprehensive guide to each by clicking here, along with instructions on how to claim.

  • MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit Up To $1000

  • Bovada – Seamless Live Streaming Capabilities and In-Play Betting

  • Everygame – $750 Welcome Offer

  • XBet – Deposit Bonus up to $500

